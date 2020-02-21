Hugh Jackman, Jeffrey Dean Morgan and more gather around a harassed boy

Axelle / Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic, Wireimage, Getty Images
Let's clarify one thing: bullying is never, never right.
And, in case someone ever forgets, here is a reminder of why. Earlier this week, Australian Yarraka Bayles shared a now viral video of his 9 year old son Quaden crying after an incident of bullying at school. "Give me a knife," the little boy who has dwarfism said tearfully. "I want to kill myself."
For his part, Yarraka hoped that the heartbreaking clip, which has more than 20 million visits on Facebook, will raise awareness and encourage parents to have a serious conversation with their own children. "This is the impact that bullying has on a 9-year-old boy who just wants to go to school, educate himself and have fun, but something happens every day, another episode, another bullying, another teasing, another insults," she said. "I want people to know how much it hurts us as a family … I have to constantly monitor him for suicide attempts. This is what bullying does to people."
Now friends, family, strangers. Y celebrities are coming together around Quaden, sending hope and love from around the world.
"Quaden, you're stronger than you know, friend," Australian partner Hugh Jackman shared in Twitter. "And no matter what, you have a friend in me. So, let's all be kind to each other. Bullying is not right. Point. Life is quite difficult. Remember that each person in front of us faces some kind of battle, so let's be kind. "
Meanwhile, as the father of two children, Jeffrey Dean Morgan He expressed his understanding of the situation. "What I want you to know is that you have friends, including me," said the actor. aware. "I'm your friend. You haven't met me yet, but we'll see if we can change that. Maybe your mother can send me a message. You have a lot of friends here, in the world you haven't met. Yet. We're here and we support you. You need to know that. It will improve. As the father of a 9-year-old child, children can be horrible. That is because their parents are not doing it. Their job. It will be better. It will improve. "
While The Walking Dead& # 39; s Jon Bernthal praised the brave young man— "You have inspired us and in our home you are a hero,quot; –Alyssa Milano He shared the heartbreaking guts on his Instagram. "Let's find this boy," he wrote. "Let's give love and appreciation."
And that is exactly what the world seems to be doing. Since Quaden's video went viral, a GoFundMe page has been created to help him send it to Disneyland. At the close of this edition, more than $ 237,000 had been donated.
"This is not just for Quaden, it is for anyone who has been bullied in their lives and told they were not good enough," said the comedian. Brad Williams, who created the fundraiser, wrote. "Let's show Quaden and others, that there is something good in the world and that they deserve it. I have been in direct contact with Quaden's mother. So I will have her information to book the flights. The funds raised will be spent on two plane tickets for Quaden and his mother from Australia to Los Angeles In addition to providing a hotel, food and tickets to Disneyland Park in Anaheim for several days After paying all flights, hotel, tickets and food, any excess money will be donated to organizations beneficial anti-bullying / anti-abuse. "
You can also donate to Quaden and anti-bullying here.
