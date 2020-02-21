Hugh Jackman, Jeffrey Dean Morgan and more gather around a harassed boy

Let's clarify one thing: bullying is never, never right.

And, in case someone ever forgets, here is a reminder of why. Earlier this week, Australian Yarraka Bayles shared a now viral video of his 9 year old son Quaden crying after an incident of bullying at school. "Give me a knife," the little boy who has dwarfism said tearfully. "I want to kill myself."

For his part, Yarraka hoped that the heartbreaking clip, which has more than 20 million visits on Facebook, will raise awareness and encourage parents to have a serious conversation with their own children. "This is the impact that bullying has on a 9-year-old boy who just wants to go to school, educate himself and have fun, but something happens every day, another episode, another bullying, another teasing, another insults," she said. "I want people to know how much it hurts us as a family … I have to constantly monitor him for suicide attempts. This is what bullying does to people."