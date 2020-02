Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan celebrate Shivratri with their family.

Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan is a duo that has shown that two people can also separate happily. They married at one time and have two children, Hrehaan and Hridaan, however, they divorced a couple of years ago. But still, Hrithik and Sussanne share a close bond and often take time for their children and go on vacation together, as well as regular lunches and dinners.

Today, on the occasion of Shivratri, Sussanne was clicked to celebrate the festival with the Roshans. Sussanne, Hrithik, Hrehaan, Hridaan, Rakesh Roshan, Pinky Roshan and others in their family were seen enjoying a special bid. Hrithik and Sussanne broke up teaching their children how to do the rituals during the bidding. Check out the photos below.