How will Germany address racially motivated attacks? The | Europe

German leaders promise a firm response to the latest attacks on racial grounds.

An armed man killed nine people in two shisha cafes on Wednesday in the city of Hanau. He pointed to popular places among the Turkish and Kurdish communities.

The 43-year-old suspect had published documents with racist and extreme right views online.

The Interior Minister said such attacks are a reminder of what he called the "growing threat of extremism,quot; in Germany.

So how should the government address this problem?

Presenter: Nastasya Tay

Guests:

Abdassamad El Yazidi – Secretary General of the Central Council of Muslims in Germany

Hans-Jakob Schindler – Principal Director of the Project Against Extremism

Evian Leidig – Research Center on Extremism at the University of Oslo

Source: Al Jazeera