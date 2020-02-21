How Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd became one of the best love stories in music

Because in Hurd, she found her champion, the man ready to cheer up each of her victories, even when her successes took her thousands of miles from her home in Nashville.

"There really is nothing that can replace someone who knows what you're going through," Hurd said. Persons. "Another thing is to be supportive and know why this is difficult and what it means to make an album and put your whole being on it. We have really difficult calendars and if one of us were not supportive, it would be really easy to give up that."

But they have refused to move away from each other or their star dreams of the dual country. "This is something difficult to do and is not glamorous," he continued. "Every time I want to quit smoking, she tells me how close I am. She makes my career with me and I make mine with her. By pursuing my career, I feel that she is part of it."

Which, the same for Morris, who discovered the strength to admit how much depends on his man's emotional support. "I realized that it is perfectly fine to need someone," he said. Don. "I need (to Ryan), that's not weak. He punishes me."