How does Markieff Morris fit in the rotation of the Lakers? Will it help them stop the Clippers?

The Lakers may have lost the signing of Marcus Morris, who chose to join their city rivals, but they are close to signing his twin brother, Markieff Morris, of The Athletic & # 39; s. Shams Charania reported Friday. That's basically the same, right? Well not exactly.

Marcus Morris, who started the season with the Knicks, is in the middle of the best season of his career, averaging 19.0 points in his career with 43.2 percent away from the 3-point range and knocking down 5.4 boards per game. It gives the Clippers an immediate improvement over Moe Harkless as an equally capable defender on the wing with much better offensive performance.

Markieff Morris, who was bought by the Pistons on Thursday, does not have the same offensive blow as his brother, but is still more than capable of contributing to the Lakers. He is averaging 11.0 points per game in a personal record of 39.7 percent from 3. The only Laker currently shooting a higher percentage from outside is Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (41.5 percent).

Morris could easily place himself in the regular rotation of the Lakers' big men, which currently consists of Anthony Davis, JaVale McGee, Dwight Howard and occasionally Kyle Kuzma as four small-ball players. The incorporation of Morris will also allow Kuzma to get more minutes in the small forward, his most natural position.

While it is likely to serve as a backup for Davis in the power forward, his ability to stretch the defense gives him more offensive value than McGee and Howard and would allow the Lakers to play a small ball without a center to compete with a team like the Rocket in the postseason. Morris is not the most consistent defender, especially when he plays in the five, but he is able to protect large wings, and a change of scenery could be the spark he needs to improve at that end.

It is not the ideal movement for the Lakers, especially with their first option going to the most favored team to challenge them in the postseason in the Western Conference, but it is one that gives them the necessary depth and allows them to be more flexible in their playing style