How BTS became the K-Pop band that took over the world

K-pop is nothing new.

The modern era of the popular music scene in South Korea began to take root in the early 1990s after decades of influence from the Western world, and gradually became an industrial complex, with agencies emerging to take underdeveloped talent and transform them in stars or idols, as they are known in Korea. But there has never been anything like Bts, the seven-member boy band formed in 2010 that, if you haven't heard, are taking over the damn world.

Now, the idea of ​​a boy band that takes over pop culture is also nothing new. From The Beatles to NSYNC and One Direction, they have been doing it for years. But for one to do so while singing almost exclusively in a foreign language to the entire western world? That not only sensation revolutionary. That it is. Period, end of story.

Since its inception, but especially in recent years, boys converted to BTS men have been breaking the boundaries with each step, challenging not only what it means to be an idol in their native Korea, but also the limits of what they can achieve. A person who does not speak English internationally.