How BTS became the K-Pop band that took over the world

K-pop is nothing new.
The modern era of the popular music scene in South Korea began to take root in the early 1990s after decades of influence from the Western world, and gradually became an industrial complex, with agencies emerging to take underdeveloped talent and transform them in stars or idols, as they are known in Korea. But there has never been anything like Bts, the seven-member boy band formed in 2010 that, if you haven't heard, are taking over the damn world.
Now, the idea of a boy band that takes over pop culture is also nothing new. From The Beatles to NSYNC and One Direction, they have been doing it for years. But for one to do so while singing almost exclusively in a foreign language to the entire western world? That not only sensation revolutionary. That it is. Period, end of story.
Since its inception, but especially in recent years, boys converted to BTS men have been breaking the boundaries with each step, challenging not only what it means to be an idol in their native Korea, but also the limits of what they can achieve. A person who does not speak English internationally.
When the South Korean producer Bang Si-hyuk, which he had written for successful K-pop groups like g.o.d. and Wonder Girls, as part of JYP Entertainment, joined on their own in 2005 to form Big Hit Entertainment, wanted to do things a little differently from the study culture that was of rigor at the time. Instead of exercising mass control over their signers, not only in the songs they sing, but also in how they express themselves and live their lives, the visionary nicknamed "Hitman,quot; began to prepare a group that would avoid the preparation and rigidity of the industry. Blank whiteboard presentation in favor of sincerity, personality and freedom.
In 2010, he began gathering a group of teenagers for a group called the Bulletproof Boy Scouts (or Bangtan Sonyeondan in Korean), BTS for short. The first to join was RM (Kim Kim Joon, originally known as Rap Monster), the group's de facto leader and spokesman, who met with Bang that year. "He was an underground rapper and was only 16 years old, he was a freshman in high school," said the only fluent English speaker at BTS TIME in 2017. "Bang thought he had potential as a rapper and lyricist, and we left there."
soon Suga (Min Yoon Gi), I hope (Jung Ho Seok), Jung Kook (Jeon Jung Kook), Jin (Kim Seok Jin), Jimin (Park Ji Min), and V: the series (Kim Tae Hyung) were added to the mix, each with its different strengths, although all were amazing vocalists and dancers. I recently came across a company document (2012) the year before the debut of BTS, in which we discussed what kind of idol group to create, "Bang said in a 2018 interview with South Korean journalist JoongAng. What kind of hero seeks today's youth? Not someone who preaches dogmatically from above. Rather, it seems they need a hero who can lend them a shoulder to support themselves, even without saying a single word. "
To do so, he freed them from the strict contracts and curfews of their predecessors and allowed them to speak openly about the stress of stardom and the pressures of being a teenager in Korea.
"When we were forming BTS, we decided to form a group that had a positive influence," Bang continued. "After all, idols are idols. An idol that has a negative influence is a false idol. We think there should be no glorification of criminal behavior or tolerance of social injustice in their songs, even if it is only implied. We decided not to do anything like that, even if it looks great at that time. "
As RM explained to TIME, "We are a normal group of boys of humble origins who had a lot of passion and a dream of being famous … We joined with a common dream of writing, dancing and producing music that reflects our musical origins as well as our acceptance life values , vulnerability and success. "
And it has worked. Their distinctive brand, a mixture of that honest vulnerability, an overflowing personality and undeniable craftsmanship, led them to stardom not immediately after their debut in 2013, but shortly thereafter. For 2015, they made their first appearance on the Billboard 200 list and, a year later, their album Wings it would peak at number 26, the highest ranking for a K-pop album. They had also become the first artists who did not belong to one of Korea's three major entertainment companies to win the Artist of the Year at the 2016 Mnet Asian Music Awards.
Since then, the group has had many more novelties. They became the record holder of the music video of the most watched K-pop group on YouTube, they became the first to appear at the American Music Awards, they were the first Korean artists to take home a Billboard Music Award (surpassing the tastes of Justin Bieber Y Selena Gomez in 2017 to take home the trophy for Best Social Artist of the Year), he won two debut albums number 1 Billboard 200 in the same year (2018), spoke at the United Nations General Assembly (to talk about mental health and self-esteem as part of his Love Myself campaign), he sold Citi Field in New York in minutes for the first performance of a Korean event at the US stadium, presented at the 2019 Grammy and presented a year later, joined Mattel for a line doll officer, landed in the Guinness Book of Records for her incredibly active fan base known as ARMY, became the first K-pop act to act in Saturday night live with its appearance last April, and when Soul Map: Person debuted with No. 1 on the Billboard 200, his third album to do so in about 11 months, they became the first band to achieve that achievement since The Beatles.
With all its successes, life has changed for the septet. They can rarely escape outside "just to get fresh air,quot; unless they are divided into smaller groups, "Jimin said. Entertainment Weekly (via translator) in April 2019. "I mean, look at us," RM added, laughing. "Seven children with dyed hair! It really is too much." If they want to sneak out to watch a movie, "it's always the most recent or oldest show," he told the magazine.
Since its inception, they have been living together in a group dwelling, a common feature for K-pop stars, which was not without challenges at the beginning. "We've been living together for a while, almost eight, nine years," said Jimin Ew. "So at the beginning we had many arguments and conflicts. But we have reached the point where we can communicate without words, basically just looking at each other and reading the expressions."
The kind of uproar they are causing around the world has seen them compared to the boy band that started it all. And despite being a great compliment, it is not always comfortable. "Sometimes it feels really embarrassing when someone calls us Beatles of the 21st century or something," RM admitted in the post. "But if they want to call us a boy band, then we are a boy band. If they want to call us a boy group, we are a group. If they want to call us K-pop, then we're great with K-pop."
However, despite all the success, one thing has been difficult for records to reach. And that is topping the list of Hot 100 singles. They reached the top 10 in 2018 with their song "Fake Love,quot; and saw "Boy with Luv,quot; reach number 8, but they have not been able to upload more because the main radio broadcast, which It is an important component in deciding that ranking, has continued to elude them here in the United States.
"It will have to be a great song, but there is also a complete strategy that is associated with climbing all the way," Suga said. Ew. "And then there has to be a measure of luck, obviously. So, what is important for us is to make good music and good performances and for those elements to come together."
And although the successes in Spanish as "Despacito,quot; of 2017 have been able to reach number 1, BTS is not completely convinced that this means that they could also one day. "You know, Latin pop has its own Grammys in the United States, and it's quite different," RM said. "I don't want to compare, but I think it's even more difficult as an Asian group."
"A Hot 100 nomination and a Grammy, these are our goals," he continued. "But they are just goals: we don't want to change our identity or our authenticity to get number one. As if we suddenly sing in full English and change all these other things, then that is not BTS. We will do everything, we will try. But if not we could get number one or number five, that's fine. "
In agreement? Maybe. Unlikely? Insurance.
"We have to consider ourselves not only better (than other acts of K-pop), but the best," said RM The Hollywood reporter when the band appeared on the cover in October. "When we are in that scenario, we are there to conquer. We believe it is us."
With the popularity of K-pop only increasing further in the United States: girl group BLACKPINK He achieved his first success with a set of Coachella in 2019 and a new album Soul Map: 7 winning more than 3 million orders in the first week that was announced, the sky seems to be the limit for the group at the forefront of this recent stage of Hallyuor the Korean wave.
So, a Hot 100 No. 1? It's just a matter of time.
