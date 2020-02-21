How Android 11 could solve one of the worst things about Android gesture navigation: BGR

%MINIFYHTMLea9537fac38482160a0dbcdb8749b17511% %MINIFYHTMLea9537fac38482160a0dbcdb8749b17512%

Google has just released the first version of Preview for Android 11 developers a few weeks ahead of schedule, and people have already started looking for new features and clues of what the next Pixel 5 will have to offer. Android 11 has already revealed that the Pixel 5 could support reverse wireless charging, a feature that is already found in some competing devices, as well as proof that Motion Sense Soli radar will not disappear soon.

Meanwhile, a new revelation seems to have discovered a new gesture that Google is working on and that could be really useful on any phone, not just the Pixel 5.

After almost a decade of Android development, Google suddenly decided that the lower menu that everyone had become accustomed to was no longer good enough, and replaced it with gestures. Coincidentally, this only happened after Apple added gestures to the iPhone X to replace the home button. It was also a coincidence that the gestures were very similar, not that Apple's idea was completely original in the first place.

Not all Android users were happy with the change. The worst part was leaving the Back button, which was a crucial part of Android 10 navigation. Instead, there is a new back button, a gesture that replaces it, but you may not always do it right. However, this is just proof that Google didn't really need to change the previous navigation system, but it did anyway. If you do not have Android 10 installed, you may not know what this back button problem really is, but once you upgrade, you are likely to find it.

However, in the future, Google may add a new type of gestures to the Pixel 5 and other Pixel devices: a double tap on the back of the phone. The new gesture, found in Android 11 code by XDA developers, has the code name of Columbus, and could admit all kinds of actions. Columbus can currently discard the timer, start the camera application, start the Google Assistant, play and pause media, collapse the status bar, mute incoming calls, postpone alarms, unpin notifications and perform "user-selected,quot; actions. .

The function already works on older Pixel phones that can run Android 11 because it does not require any specialized hardware. Instead, Columbus uses the phone's gyroscope and accelerometer to interpret the taps. That could make the function error-prone, but Google has discovered a way to prevent it from being activated by mistake.

The double tap gesture could be quite useful and could be more convenient than Active Edge, a pixel function that allows you to tighten the frame to activate an action. You could also supplement it, depending on how you use Active Edge.

It is not clear if he could assign more than one function to Columbus, and if he will be context aware. For example, you may want to tap twice to play or pause the media in an application, but have the camera lunch from the lock screen and silence the alarms when the phone is not in use. And maybe you could use two touches to replace the recoil gesture. After all, it will support "user-selected,quot; actions. And the backward gesture is the worst part of Android 10.

What seems clear is that Google is looking to expand gesture-based navigation on Android. Motion Sense, the name of the radar functionality of the Pixel 4, could be the basis of a future navigation system for Android or a different operating system that would mimic Minority Report. We are very far from that happening on any device, especially the smartphone. Until then, Columbus, which doesn't need radar or sophisticated technology, could add a useful gesture to help you navigate your Android phone faster. However, the feature will be available first on Pixel phones, XDA notes, so you may have to wait a while to get it on other devices.

Image source: quietbits / Shutterstock