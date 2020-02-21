Holocaust educators urge Amazon to stop selling Nazi propaganda

In the past, Amazon quickly removed some listings in response to objections. In December He stopped selling Christmas ornaments and a bottle opener that showed images of the Auschwitz Nazi concentration camp after the Auschwitz-Birkenau museum called the products "disturbing and disrespectful,quot; on social media.

But Amazon takes a different approach with books than with household items. "Amazon's offensive product policies apply to all products, except books, music, video and DVD," the retailer's guidelines indicate.

However, Amazon has intensified its vigilance of some hateful texts. In recent months, he has removed several titles from George Lincoln Rockwell, the founder of the American Nazi Party. A web address for "My Awakening: A Path to Racial Understanding,quot; by David Duke, a former leader of the Ku Klux Klan, now heads to a page with a picture of an Amazon employee's dog. In July, L.G.B.T.Q. Activists convinced Amazon to stop selling "A guide for parents to prevent homosexuality," written by a vocal advocate of the discredited practice of using "conversion therapy,quot; to turn gay people into heterosexuals.

Some third-party booksellers selling titles on Amazon told The Times earlier this year that they would receive more clarity about why some texts are banned and not others. They also urged the company to publish a list of prohibited books.

An argument in favor of allowing the sale of hate texts is that they can be useful for historians and educators.

Ms. Pollock of the Holocaust Educational Trust said she did not believe that all Streicher books should be destroyed. "But there is a difference between being available in a museum / educational institution and simply finding it online between toys, gifts and curiosities," he wrote in an email.

She said Amazon had told the trust that she was investigating the matter and would contact her in three days.