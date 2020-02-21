Holocaust educators urge Amazon to stop selling Nazi propaganda

Two organizations that educate the public about the Holocaust are asking Amazon to stop selling Nazi propaganda, rekindling a debate about what should be sold through the world's largest digital market.
The Holocaust Educational Trust, which trains students and teachers across Britain, posted a letter on Twitter on Friday asking Amazon UK to stop selling books by Julius Streicher, founder of the Nazi-era anti-Semitic newspaper Der Stürmer.
Karen Pollock, executive director of the trust, quoted "The Poisonous Mushroom," an illustrated children's book by Streicher, published in 1938. The text, which compares Jews to the devil, "was designed to wash the brain of a whole generation. of children that the Jews were inherently evil, ”he wrote in an email.
The book was used as evidence in the Nuremberg trials, during which Streicher was convicted of directing and participating in crimes against humanity. "The cover alone is based on offensive and long-standing anti-Semitic troops," Pollock wrote in the letter. Throughout his life, Streicher promised to advocate the annihilation of the Jews. Among his last words before being executed in 1946 were "Heil Hitler."
The Auschwitz-Birkenau Memorial and the Museum's Twitter account shared Ms. Pollock's letter, along with screenshots of several other Streicher anti-Semitic texts sold on Amazon. "Such books should be removed immediately," the museum wrote.
On Friday afternoon, Amazon did not seem ready to commit to a course of action.
"As a bookseller, we are aware of the censorship of books throughout history, and we do not take it lightly," a representative said in a statement to the New York Times. "We believe it is important to provide access to written speech, including books that some may consider objectionable, although we take the concerns of the Holocaust Educational Trust seriously and are listening to your comments."
This is not the first time that Amazon is urged to eliminate "The poisonous mushroom." Last month, Sheldon Lazarus, producer of the movie "Auschwitz: The Final Witnesses," said the Daily Mail, "If Amazon can predict what it wants to buy, then they should be able to stop this crap."
In the past, Amazon quickly removed some listings in response to objections. In December He stopped selling Christmas ornaments and a bottle opener that showed images of the Auschwitz Nazi concentration camp after the Auschwitz-Birkenau museum called the products "disturbing and disrespectful,quot; on social media.
But Amazon takes a different approach with books than with household items. "Amazon's offensive product policies apply to all products, except books, music, video and DVD," the retailer's guidelines indicate.
However, Amazon has intensified its vigilance of some hateful texts. In recent months, he has removed several titles from George Lincoln Rockwell, the founder of the American Nazi Party. A web address for "My Awakening: A Path to Racial Understanding,quot; by David Duke, a former leader of the Ku Klux Klan, now heads to a page with a picture of an Amazon employee's dog. In July, L.G.B.T.Q. Activists convinced Amazon to stop selling "A guide for parents to prevent homosexuality," written by a vocal advocate of the discredited practice of using "conversion therapy,quot; to turn gay people into heterosexuals.
Some third-party booksellers selling titles on Amazon told The Times earlier this year that they would receive more clarity about why some texts are banned and not others. They also urged the company to publish a list of prohibited books.
An argument in favor of allowing the sale of hate texts is that they can be useful for historians and educators.
Ms. Pollock of the Holocaust Educational Trust said she did not believe that all Streicher books should be destroyed. "But there is a difference between being available in a museum / educational institution and simply finding it online between toys, gifts and curiosities," he wrote in an email.
She said Amazon had told the trust that she was investigating the matter and would contact her in three days.