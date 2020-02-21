Hockey players face increased risk of concussions, study finds – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – Each team in the annual high school women's hockey tournament has one thing in common when they step on the ice: a greater awareness of concussions.

For the hockey player of the Andover junior college team, Emma Tammi, hockey is not just a sport. It is as part of your life as eating and sleeping. And yet, he didn't realize until one day, last winter, when hockey disappeared.

"The day before falling into the game, I slipped on ice in my house and hit my back of the head," he said. “I just stayed at school without thinking about it. I thought: "Oh, I'm fine, I can play tomorrow." And then I tripped over a girl's stick and I fell and hit myself on the side of my head, and I remember getting up and everything was spinning. "

Tammi had all the symptoms of a concussion: sensitivity to light and sound, and the inability to concentrate. He spent two and a half months recovering everything he took for granted.

"I felt really disconnected from everyone, and I began to isolate myself," he said. "I became very sad during that period."

A Minnesota Department of Health study found that girls, particularly girls who play hockey, are more likely to suffer a concussion than boys. Brain surgeon Dr. Uzma Samadani says it is partly biological. Children have stronger necks and thicker skulls.

"And then there are other differences," said Dr. Samadani, who practices at CentraCare. “From an early age, many children participate in rough games. They face each other. They learn to fall. Many girls don't do this. "

So what should parents do?

Samadani does not suggest discarding sports altogether. After all, his son plays football.

"We don't want to deprive our children of that," Samadani said.

Instead, encourage parents to make their children talk about it.

"We need to have a clear dialogue," Samadani said. “We should have a dialogue about everything, you know, about drugs, about smoking, about driving. But definitely about the brain injury. "

It's a lesson that Tammi definitely learned.

"I feel that this is one of the biggest problems with concussions, not telling people," he said. "Because you want to play, but you must realize that it is your brain, and that is the center of your body." You need it for the rest of your life. "