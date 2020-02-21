Here are the box office predictions for Bhoot Part One: The Enchanted Ship

The horror movie starring Vicky Kaushal Bhoot, part one: The Enchanted Ship, released today in theaters. Directed by Bhanu Pratap Singh, the film stars Bhumi Pednekar as Vicky Kaushal's love interest. Dharma Productions ventures for the first time in the space of horror movies with Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship. The film is the story of a couple trapped in an abandoned ship on a beach.

Trade analysts have predicted that the protagonist of Vicky Kaushal will earn Rs 4-5 rupees on his opening day. The film opens on 1500 screens and faces the competition of Shush Mangal Zyada Saavdhan of Ayushmann Khurrana at the box office. Well, will Vicky's experiment in the horror genre be successful? Keep watching this space to know more.