Here are 10 places to celebrate Mardi Gras 2020 in Boston

Beads and beignets, jambalaya and jazz: Mardi Gras or Fat Tuesday, that heartbreaking celebration that concludes the Carnival season and precedes Ash Wednesday, is almost upon us.

As the French Cajun saying goes: Laissez les bons temps rouleror let the good times pass.

New Orleans is undoubtedly the capital of Mardi Gras of the United States, but Boston also knows how to organize a party. Join the festivities during the next few days in these lively bars and restaurants serving real pie slices, serving drinks centered in New Orleans and bringing jazz and funk to the city.

Friday, 21st of February

Cheeky Monkey Brewing Co.

Lansdowne Street could be the closest thing Boston has to Bourbon Street. Head to the raucous bar counter near Fenway for a Mardi Gras party at Cheeky Monkey Brewing, where there will be food specials, craft beer and abundant accounts from noon to 2 a.m. (3 Lansdowne St., Boston)

Coppersmith's courtyard in southern Boston. —Diane Bair

Coppersmith

This Southie social center began celebrating Mardi Gras on Thursday and will not stop serving Cajun cuisine and New Orleans specialties until Tuesday night. Between the hurricane shots and those of Sazerac jelly (try one and you will receive the necessary Mardi Gras accounts), Jason Cardinal, a single-man band, will offer live music on Friday night starting at 5 p.m. at 8 p.m., while Stu Sinclair will take over the songs on Saturday and Sunday. (40 W. 3rd St., Boston)

Saturday, February 22

Dorchester Brewing Co.

The newly renovated brewery has a full-day schedule scheduled for Saturday's Mardi Gras celebration, which begins at 11:30 a.m. when the M,amp;M BBQ restaurant starts serving smoked chicken and sausage jambalaya along with its full menu. The European DJ market will appear with paczkis at 2 p.m., while live jazz music by Sammy D and the Late Risers starts at 3 p.m. Stay for a set with Mardi Gras themes from DJ Dialogue at 7 p.m. (1250 Massachusetts Ave., Boston)

Sunday, February 23

The Porch Southern Fare and Juke Joint

With southern roots and a party atmosphere, did you ever doubt that The Porch was going to enter the spirit of Mardi Gras? Sunday from 1 p.m. Until 6 pm, guests can buy tickets for street food stations that serve classic NOLA snacks (beignets, gumbo, king cake and more), while mosquitoes, jugglers and an aerial waiter pouring tequila and DTO (Daiquiri Time Outs) will bring entertainment. And, of course, there will be music, including the Hot Tamale Brass Band. (175 Rivers Edge Drive, Medford)

Monday, February 24

Bobo's task. —Mike Diskin

Dummy job

More in Lundi Gras (Fat Monday) than in Mardi Gras? Go through the diligence of fools at Fenway, where guest waitress Alicia Castenell of Little Donkey will take over the bar. She will create New Orleans classics, such as the hurricane and the French 75. (1377 Boylston St., Boston)

Tuesday, February 25

Beat Brew Hall

It's finally fat Tuesday! Begin the festivities at Beat Brew Hall in Cambridge, where a special food and drink menu will be offered, which is still in progress, while guests dance to the funk and jazz of BT New Orleans Second-Line Band. The party takes place from 5 p.m. at midnight (13A Brattle St., Cambridge)

Butter and Bourbon Serum

It's a fact that chef Jason Santos, a lover of all things in New Orleans, will call Mardi Gras at his southern Buttermilk & Bourbon restaurant. From 5 p.m. until midnight, come for crayfish, beignets covered with ground red hots and cinnamon sugar, as well as king cake ice cream cones with soft cake dough; sprayed green, gold and purple; and a plastic baby on top to have good luck. (160 Commonwealth Ave., Boston)

Muffuletta burger in the North End of Pauli. —Pauli & # 39; s North End

Paul is

If a night party is not the way you imagine celebrating Mardi Gras, try lunch at Pauli & # 39; s in the North End, where the muffuletta, one of the most emblematic dishes of NOLA, will have burgers and sandwiches. The hamburger is covered with provolone cheese, mortadella, ham and Genoa salami, and is served in an Italian roll, while the sandwich is made with mortadella, imported ham, Genoa salami and provolone. Both are covered with Pauli's homemade muffuletta olives salad: pickled vegetables, vinegar, extra virgin olive oil, garlic, black pepper, Kalamata olives, roasted red peppers, basil and parsley. (65 Salem St., Boston)

Sweet cheeks

New Orleans is known for its free-range crab boils to eat while they are hot, an extension that Fenway Sweet Cheeks barbecue venue will highlight on Tuesday. From 5 p. M., Guests can order a $ 45 fat Tuesday crab boil, which includes crayfish of Louisiana origin, Gulf shrimp, andouille sausage, potatoes and corn on the cob, plus a cup of gumbo and a slice of King Pastry Chef Dee Steffen Chinn's cake. (1381 Boylston St., Boston)

Mardi Gras in South Street Diner. —South Street Diner

South street diner

This 24-hour local den will channel Bourbon Street on Tuesday with a Louisiana-inspired menu with all the classics: boiled crayfish, crocodile sausages, fried frog legs, shrimp shrimp and king pie sent directly from the famous bakery New Orleans gambino. 11 a.m. at 11 p.m., accounts will be distributed, a jambalaya feast will be offered for all you can eat for $ 6, and the Voodoo Punch will flow. (178 Kneeland St., Boston)