Hemet Triple Homicide Result of the rental dispute between suspect and victim – Up News Info Los Angeles

– The two people arrested in connection with a triple homicide in Hemet have been identified.

Jordan Destinee Guzman, 20, and her boyfriend, Anthony Damion McCloud, 18, were arrested Thursday.

According to police, Guzman was a tenant in the house and the murders were the result of a rental dispute.

The bodies of the victims were found on Wednesday night after a caller reported that there was a woman lying in a pool of blood. The family identified the victims as Wendy Araiza, 46, her daughter Genesis Araiza, 21, and Trinity Clyde, the girlfriend of Wendy's son, 18.

After the murders, the couple allegedly stole the car of one of the victims and headed to Las Vegas, where they were arrested.