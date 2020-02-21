Head of Weinstein's defense team, Donna Rotunno Beefs with Gloria Allred

Donna Rotunno, director of the Harvey Weinstein legal team, recently attacked Gloria Allred in the middle of the Weinstein rape trial this week.

Page Six states that before the case began today, Donna Rotunno approached Gloria Allred, who was close to the front and criticized her for discussing the fact that Rotunno had to leave the city for a funeral.

Reportedly, if the jury did not issue a verdict before 3:00 p.m. today, they would stop discussing the trial so that Harvey’s chief lawyer could leave the city to attend a funeral. No one could hear Donna's words to Gloria, page six reported, but Allred's response was audible.

Allred said: "You are out of control!" before adding that she did not say what Rotunno suggested. Allred accused her of distorting the truth. Damon Cheronis, Weinstein's other lawyer, noted the interaction that became increasingly hot and then brought her back to her table.

When Judge James Burke appeared before the bank, Donna made sure everyone heard his criticisms. She explained to the judge that the defense team was not allowed to discuss details of the case in the media, but the same rule does not apply to the accusation.

Donna told Judge James Burke that Allred was attacking her daily. Rotunno added that he thought it was "unprofessional,quot; for Allred to publicly discuss that he had to attend a funeral.

In addition, the defense lawyer raised another problem, since Marci Liroff, witness and director of distribution, had discussed the case on social networks. Liroff said on social media that Rotunno was "cut from a different fabric,quot; than everyone else, and that she was "kind."

In addressing the tweet on February 19, Rotunno stated that the government should inform people that the witnesses would be tweeting about the trial while the jury is in the middle of the deliberations.

As previously reported, Weinstein has been charged with several different crimes of sexual abuse, all of which come from three women, Annabella Sciorra, Jessica Mann and Mimi Haleyi.



