He started vaping to quit smoking, but the new habit took him to the emergency room – Up News Info

More than a quarter of Minnesota high school students admit to having vaped in the last month. While recent cases of severe, sometimes fatal, lung disease can inspire users to quit smoking, it is not easy.

Leaving the vape pen can be more difficult than quitting smoking.

"I knew it was bad," said Mitch Byers. "I never thought I would become addicted."

%MINIFYHTMLc9c19e8b8bc028af1a0f78683276f2c611% %MINIFYHTMLc9c19e8b8bc028af1a0f78683276f2c612%

He started smoking cigarettes when he moved to college.

"The appeal was as if everyone else did," Byers said. "It didn't take long to move from one or two cigarettes a week to a pack a day."

He then replaced his habit of packing a day after college with a more discreet device that he expected to have nicotine removed completely.

He soon spent up to $ 75 per week on vape juice and would receive a blow at least every few minutes.

"It got out of control quickly," said Byers.

Last year, when the pain began to appear, the 24-year-old man found himself in the emergency room.

"It was in my chest, my entire left side of my body started to hurt," said Byers.

"I thought I was having a heart attack." "They really didn't have an explanation for the pain I felt in my chest. I told them that I had been vaping a lot and they told me that it could very well be."

As medical director of Hazelden Betty Ford's youth services, Dr. Joseph Lee has witnessed how difficult it can be to kick the habit of vaping.

"The problems are quite worrisome," he said. "Some of these people have lung lesions that can be permanent."

The difference can be explained by the nicotine content. The amount in a steam cartridge can be equal to nicotine in one or even two packs of cigarettes. Doctors say that inhaling more deeply and more often only increases the danger.

"Children who used to need a lower level nicotine patch to overcome cravings for a day may need a much higher level and don't know it," Lee said.

"It is not surprising that people have difficulty stopping," the doctor added.

Lee says never try to stop vaping alone. Suggests to be part of a treatment program. Gums and pills may work partially, but only when combined with recipes that will help with nicotine cravings.

"Vaping or smoking anything and putting it in your lungs is simply not natural," said Lee. "We are not meant to take things that way."

He says that there is still not much research on the long-term effects of vaping. In some cases, the lungs can take up to a year to clear.

Byers has stopped vaping since the day he went to the emergency room.

"I haven't had chest pains since then," he said.

A year later, he is recovering with the help of therapy and pills.

Lee says that most of the injuries and deaths from vaping were attributed to the business of counterfeit cartridges, especially those that contain marijuana.

Resources to help stop vaping

Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation top secret project

Podcast "What is the damage in vaping?"

Update of the Butler Research Center "Vaping and E-Cigarettes,quot;.