Harvey Weinstein jurors finished hearing Annabella Sciorra's testimony again

On Friday, jurors who decided on the fate of the dishonored producer, Harvey Weinstein, said they had finished listening to the testimony of one of their accusers, Annabella Sciorra, who claims that Harvey raped her during the winter of 1993-1994.

Page Six reported that jurors finished hearing Sciorra's testimony a second time during the fourth day of deliberations in the sexual assault trial.

As previously reported, the jury of seven men and five women wrote a note to Judge James Burke of the Manhattan Supreme Court asking to hear Annabella's testimony a second time. On Friday morning, Judge James Burke told the jury that a court reporter would reread the testimony of the former actress.

In addition, the jury asked to hear the testimony of Annabella's intimate and personal friend, Rosie Pérez, who spoke with her about the alleged assault shortly after it happened in the early 1990s. Rosie had previously claimed that Annabella seemed distraught and shocked after the incident happened.

Perez says Sciorra told him on the phone: "I think I was raped," after feeling insecure about what had happened between her and the dishonored producer. Currently, Weinstein faces two counts of rape, two counts of sexual assault and one charge of a criminal sexual act.

All charges come from accusations made by Sciorra, former Project Runway production assistant, Mimi Haleyi, and Jessica Mann, who was an aspiring actress at the time of the alleged altercation.

Reportedly, the jury finished its deliberations around 3:00 pm today. Followers of the case know that Weinstein's future in this particular essay is at the heart of the #MeToo movement that began in late 2017.

The New York Times and The New Yorker were the first to publish their expositions about Weinstein and his behavior and transgressions of decades. After their investigations reached the press, hundreds of other men in various industries were also accused of misconduct, rape, harassment, assault and other indiscretions.

Bill Cosby was the first conviction in the #MeToo era, although accusations against him gained strength in the media in 2014.



