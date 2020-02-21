Harry and Meghan leave Sussex, real name

Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, will renounce the name of Sussex Royal when they retire from their official duties as members of the British royal family, a spokesman for the couple confirmed on Friday.
Prince Harry and Meghan, also known as Duke and Duchess of Sussex, had planned to use SussexRoyal as a general name for their new charitable foundation and social media accounts.
%MINIFYHTMLb4380feb6d9ef638c88934555f00951a11%%MINIFYHTMLb4380feb6d9ef638c88934555f00951a12%
But after long negotiations with Buckingham Palace, the couple agreed not to use the real name in any of their activities in the private sector after this spring.
The concession could damage his earning power, experts said, although Harry will retain his title of Prince and Duke of Sussex.