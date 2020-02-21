Hailey Baldwin Bieber stuns at the Bare Minerals event – Dress up Paris, Georgia

Justin Bieber is a lucky man and Hailey fans rush to remind him of that fact. Hailey Baldwin Bieber is going viral for new photos that show the beautiful 23-year-old model with a short top and a Paris Georgia skirt. Hailey attended an event for Bare Minerals, the company she is a spokesperson for, and showed what her stylist Maeve Reilly created for her. Wearing the Nina Bralette and Cass skirt from the next Spring / Summer 2020 collection in Paris Georgia, the price of the outfit is still unknown. The top and skirt are ready to go on the market in March 2020.

Hailey also made a fashion statement with big golden hoops from Jennifer Fisher. The earrings are Baby Missy Hoops and sell for approximately $ 250. Maeve shared several photos of Hailey in the outfit, including a close-up photo that showed her hair and her Jennifer Fisher hoops.

You can see those photos below.

Hailey showed her impressive footwear. She wore the Allie Satin sandals with Mia Becar's laces. The shoes sold for approximately $ 695 and were beautiful in blonde beauty. Hailey posed for a photo with her head tilted to the side and her hair gathered behind one ear to get a clear view of her Jennifer Fisher hoops.

Hailey has become a true fashion icon and fans love the look it serves. Whether for magazine covers or simply for the city, Hailey is known for marking the latest fashion trends.

Several other photos of Hailey are becoming viral as they show the model in a beautiful white silk dress with Ulyana Sergeenko's belt. The dress is part of the next Spring / Summer 2020 collection.

He combined the dress with a pair of So Kate 120 Pumps that are from the Spring / Summer 2020 collection.

You can see that photo of Hailey Bieber below.

Hailey has been serving all kinds of beautiful looks lately and there is no doubt that she has more than a good number of fans who love and adore her.

What do you think about the style of Hailey Bieber and his latest outfits? Are you a fan of Hailey and Justin Bieber?



