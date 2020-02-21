Hackers are taking advantage of coronavirus fears to spread malware – BGR

Every time a tragedy occurs, scammers don't take long to get out of the carpentry with some kind of entrepreneurial scheme designed to take advantage of the emotions of well-meaning people. Only in recent months, for example, have we seen scammers make false fundraisers for forest fires in Australia and sell fake memories of Kobe Bryant.

In light of all that, it may not be surprising at all that some scammers now take advantage of the persistent fear surrounding the coronavirus to spread malware to unsuspecting people.

Originally brought to light by ControlSome scammers have been sending emails that appear to include official documentation and badges from local and global health organizations. When an apparently legitimate attachment is opened, the victim's computer becomes infected.

The most prominent campaign with the Coronavirus theme went to Japan, distributing Emotet, the leading malware type for the fourth consecutive month, in malicious email attachments that pretended to be sent by a Japanese provider of social assistance services for the disabled. The emails seem to be informing where the infection is spreading in several Japanese cities, encouraging the victim to open the document that, if open, attempts to download Emotet on his computer.

There are also reports that scammers are using phishing emails with malicious links that, at first glance, seem to direct users to the official website of the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) when, in fact, they They direct you to a page that encourages them to enter their email credentials.

A similar scam is intended to come from the World Health Organization and encourages users to enter their email credentials.

As usual, you should be careful with any unexpected email that comes from an organization and asks you to download a file or enter your credentials. It may seem common knowledge, but with the fear around the coronavirus still very frequent, scammers expect many people to be off guard and voluntarily deliver potentially confidential information.

