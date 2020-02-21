Gwen Stefani straddles Blake Shelton during the duo's surprise performance

Surprise!

Blake shelton made an unannounced appearance on stage during the bride gwen StefaniThe Las Vegas residence showed up Thursday to present its duet "Nobody But You." Fan Michael Geller He recorded a video of the surprise duo and posted it on Facebook. Stefani shared on Instagram a video of her hugging and straddling her boyfriend on stage while audience members cheer.

"#nobodybutyou @blakeshelton Gx," he wrote.

"Nobody But You,quot; was released last year and appears on the Shelton album Fully charged: the country of God. He and Stefani performed the song in the recent 2020 Grammy Awards.

"Nobody But You,quot; recently topped the iTunes country music list.

"I just thought it was amazing," Stefani told the crowd.

She and Shelton have been dating for over four years. She started Gwen Stefani – Just A Girl Residence at the Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in Las Vegas in June 2018.