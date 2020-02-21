Guinnes PRO14: Leinster continues undefeated start of the season | Rugby Union News





Tommy O & # 39; Brien de Leinster evades the entrance of Olly Cracknell to score

Leinster continued his undefeated start of the season by beating Ospreys while Edinburgh beat Connacht in Murrayfield and Munster went to Zebre.

Ospreys 13-21 Leinster

Leinster kept his unbeaten start of the season with a 21-13 victory over Ospreys in the Gnoll in Neath.

Leo Cullen's team now has 19 points ahead of Ulster who ranks second at the top of the Guinness PRO14 Conference A, while the ospreys are at the bottom with 13 points.

The attempts of Tommy O & # 39; Brien, Josh Murphy and Cian Kelleher and Ciaran Frawley's boot were enough to beat Leinster. All the Ospreys could gather was an attempt by Luke Morgan and eight points from the start of Luke Price.

Edinburgh 41-14 Connacht

John Porch of Connacht is approached by Luke Crosbie

Edinburgh kept its home run undefeated in all competitions when it claimed a deserved victory of 41-14 bonus points over Connacht in difficult conditions in Murrayfield.

The result keeps Richard Cockerill's men on top of Conference B and on the way to a play-off position.

The hosts recorded penalty attempts and touchdowns of Simon Berghan, Pierre Schoeman and Duhan van der Merwe, plus three conversions and two penalties of Simon Hickey. For visitors, Tiernan O & # 39; Halloran pocketed a double and Jack Carty added both conversions.

Zebre 0-28 Munster

Calvin Nash scored Munster's first attempt

Munster took advantage of an early red card for Pierre Bruno de Zebre to secure a 28-0 victory at Stadio Giovanni Mari.

Bruno was banished in the ninth minute for leading with the forearm when addressing Munster rower Chris Cloete.

Munster took the lead almost instantly when the Calvin Nash wing won a kick and chase and JJ Hanrahan converted to the outside half. Hanrahan then converted his own attempt and then added the extras to a Rory Scannell score before Darren Sweetnam claimed the bonus point attempt seven minutes from time.