Groups want cows cornered to protect the habitat of the jumping mouse

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Environmentalists have accused US land managers of not keeping cattle and wild horses out of streams and other wetlands in the White Mountains of Arizona, damaging the habitat required by a rare species of mouse that It is found only in the southwest.

The lawsuit filed Thursday in the US District Court. UU. In Tucson, he said the US Forest Service. UU. It is violating the Endangered Species Act and is damaging the habitat of the New Mexico grassland jumping mouse by not keeping fences, surrounding wild animals and enforcing grazing regulations on forest lands in southeastern Arizona.

With tails that make up most of their length, rodents are called jumping mice because they can jump more than 2 feet (0.6 meters) in the air when they are scared. Long tails help mice maintain balance, especially when they climb plant stems to reach ripening seeds, one of their main sources of food.

Mice live near streams and depend on tall grass to hide from predators. They hibernate for about nine months, emerge in late spring to cram before mating, giving birth and returning to hibernation. They usually live about three years.

"We entrust the care and protection of these publicly owned treasures to the Forest Service, but have completely renounced their responsibility. And the adorable jumping mouse is nearing extinction," said Robin Silver, co-founder of the Center for Biological Diversity , one of the groups you are demanding.

Center staff members and the Maricopa Audubon Society said they have documented extensive damage of horses and cows to the mouse habitat.

Officials from the southwest region of the Forest Service disputed the claims in the lawsuit, saying the agency has been working since the mouse was listed as an endangered species in 2014 to use new and existing fences to control livestock access to the riverbank and wetland areas, all while balancing the water right.

The battle over the meadow jumping mouse has lasted for years. The inclusion of the mouse in danger of extinction led the Forest Service to enclose streams and water wells in some national forests to protect the habitat considered ideal.

Farmers and others complained that the federal government was trampling private access to public lands by cordoning off important areas for livestock and other animals that call the arid region home.

In 2016, the US Fish and Wildlife Service UU. He designated almost 22 square miles (57 square kilometers) along some 170 miles (274 kilometers) of streams, ditches and canals as a critical habitat in parts of New Mexico, Colorado and Arizona.

Silver said that by not protecting these upper elevation meadows and streams, the loss of the mouse in eastern Arizona and the Sacramento Mountains in southeastern New Mexico is likely.

Forest Service spokeswoman Shayne Martin said the mouse will benefit from work done to protect the habitats on the side of the stream.

The agency in 2018 partnered with Trout Unlimited and volunteers to plant willows along Centerfire Creek of Arizona. Another project with the National Forest Foundation focused on preserving the characteristics of portions of the Wildcat, Centerfire and Stinky Creek drains by restoring plants along streams.

Martin said some of the areas were fenced to keep moose and cattle away so that newly planted vegetation could be established.

Biologists have blamed drought, forest fires, floods and grazing in the habitat of the jumping mouse for the decrease in the number of rodents.

The Forest Service has been working with researchers from the University of Northern Arizona to survey and monitor mice, analyzing what mice eat and using radio collars to better track rodents.

In addition to asking the court to force the Forest Service to develop stronger protections for the mouse, the lawsuit asks the Fish and Wildlife Service to quickly prepare a recovery plan required for the species.