Grimes pregnant sends digital avatar to replace her in photo shoot

In a new publication on social networks, the singer of & # 39; Genesis & # 39; She claims that she and her creative team came up with the idea of ​​using War Nymph because she was too sick for the main press of & # 39; Miss Anthropocene & # 39 ;.

Singer Grimes She is using an avatar to promote her new album because pregnancy left her feeling "mega sick."

The "Genesis" star, who is dating Tesla CEO Elon Musk, made his news about babies public in January and has been using social media to keep fans informed about the ups and downs of his journey to motherhood.

In an Instagram post on Thursday (February 20), Grimes revealed that she and her creative team came up with the idea of ​​using a virtual avatar, called War Nymph, to present their latest project, "Miss Anthropocene," as It is not suitable for posing personally for photo shoots.

Next to the cover image of The Face magazine, in which War Nymph appears, the future mother wrote: "Ok! TMI (too much information) here, but probably because of the stress of the album? X too much work, etc. I was very sick "last night (it was hard haha ​​sorry for you) but it really makes the reason why we made @Warnymph more relevant to me because I CANNOT DO MORE PJOTOS OR I WILL DIE (sic)".

"At 7 months pregnant, I sent my avatar to represent me for the cover of The Face magazine." The singer continued, who also shared a photo of herself looking sick.

"A big part of why we did it was because I knew I might have to delay my album due to the way it synchronizes with my whole health scenario and I really didn't want to do it again (sic)!"

Claire Boucher, 31, real name, released "Miss Anthropocene" on Friday.

The baby will be the first, while Musk, 48, is already the father of five children from his previous marriage to Canadian author Justine Wilson, who divorced in 2008.