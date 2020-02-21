Google is taking strong action against Android applications that track your location in the background

Google is imposing new restrictions on Android applications that can track your location in the background, with a new review process that will verify if an application definitely needs access to the data. The changes were announced in a blog post for Android developers earlier this week. Google says that as of August 3, all new Google Play applications that request access in the background should pass a review, expanding to all existing applications on November 3.

Although location tracking is an essential feature for many applications and services, it can be quite invasive when applications indiscriminately request access to the location. Background tracking is even worse, because it means you may not realize which applications on your phone are tracking you at any time. The new review process will force applications to justify why they need to use the function and limit their monitoring when they cannot.

The review process officially begins in August.

Google says that this review process will analyze whether the main functionality of an application really justifies this access to the background location. A social network application that allows users to choose to continually share their location with friends would be fine, says Google. However, it would be more difficult to justify this for a store location application, as this would work just as well if you only had access to the location while the application is in use. Clearly informing Google to the user will help the chances of an application being approved, adds Google.

The changes were announced as part of a broader offensive in location tracking on Android 11, which follows the steps of iOS 13 by allowing you to grant confidential permissions only once. Apple's operating system also offers reminders that applications track your location in the background. However, these policies apparently do not apply to some of Apple's applications, such as Find My, in a move that has been criticized by some developers.

On the contrary, Google says its policies will apply to its own applications, which is reassuring given the company's unperfective approach to tracking location in the past. Back in 2018 Associated Press He discovered that turning off Google Location History settings would not stop all location tracking due to additional web activity and application settings that would continue to track it. In response, last year Google introduced a new feature that allows you to automatically delete this location data automatically after a certain period of time.

Ad delivery also reminds developers that they are responsible for the SDKs and third-party libraries they use in their applications. Last year, a study found that some applications were using these SDKs to track users, even when users had chosen not to track location tracking.

Although the review process will not officially begin until August, Google says developers can request comments from May to see if their applications can justify tracking the background location.