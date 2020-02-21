Google has already updated its new Google Maps redesign: BGR

%MINIFYHTML00a3e2dbac96dd0f1cb114d94140c70111% %MINIFYHTML00a3e2dbac96dd0f1cb114d94140c70112%

Just a few days ago, Google introduced a new Google Maps design to celebrate the 15th anniversary of the application. The redesign is intended to offer a cleaner interface, with the most important change in relation to the lower menu. Google removed one of the above items and replaced it with three tabs to better serve users.

However, it turns out that the image change of the Google user interface was not good enough, and the company is making a more important change in the lower menu.

%MINIFYHTML00a3e2dbac96dd0f1cb114d94140c70113% %MINIFYHTML00a3e2dbac96dd0f1cb114d94140c70114%

The name of the Switch tab has been changed to a much simpler one. Come on, which should better explain its purpose. That is the tab you should use to navigate the city, whether you go to work or just visit a new location. The new Go tab groups the Switch tab and all other traffic-related shortcuts, 9to5Google reports. Here is a look at the redesigned user interface after the recent update, but before the changes made to the Switch tab:

%MINIFYHTML00a3e2dbac96dd0f1cb114d94140c70115% %MINIFYHTML00a3e2dbac96dd0f1cb114d94140c70116%

Image source: Google

Not only was the name of the tab changed. The icon has also been redesigned to make it clear that the menu is not just for scrolling. The house and office icon has been replaced by one that shows a car and a rail, as seen in the screenshots below. Within Go, the default view is Destinations, which includes shortcuts for Home, Work and other shortcuts. There is also a Switch tab that now appears at the top. Some Google Maps users have also discovered additional menu items, such as Line and Stations and Stop.

Image source: 9to5Google

The difference between the two previous screenshots shows that Google is still experimenting with the new menu. In fact, you may not yet get the new UI change, but it will probably be implemented soon for all iPhone and Android users. To ensure you get it, you must upgrade to the latest version of Maps, 10.35.2.

Image source: XanderSt / Shutterstock