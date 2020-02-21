Google addresses Huawei ban and warns customers not to download applications such as Gmail and YouTube

%MINIFYHTML6bd4778f40a18a57a8822179d37e1b7a11% %MINIFYHTML6bd4778f40a18a57a8822179d37e1b7a12%

Google published a support article on Friday night to clarify the current situation with Huawei. Last year, the United States government banned companies in the United States from working with the Chinese hardware manufacturer. "Google is prohibited from working with Huawei on new device models or providing Google applications, such as Gmail, Maps, YouTube, Play Store and others to preload or download on these devices," wrote Tristan Ostrowski, legal director of Android and Google Play. the publication, which was collected by 9to5Google.

According to Google, there is still a lot of confusion about what is happening and exactly what products are subject to the ban on Google services.

We continue to receive a series of questions about the new Huawei devices (e.g., New models that are released now or previous models released after May 16, 2019 but that are now available in new regions of the world) and whether applications and Google services can be used on these devices We wanted to provide a clear guide to those who ask these important questions.

The article contains some of the most direct comments from Google about the Huawei saga. The company avoids considering whether Huawei poses a threat to US national security. UU., What intelligence agencies and legislators have insisted is the case. "Our focus has been to protect the security of Google users on the millions of existing Huawei devices worldwide," Ostrowski wrote. "We have continued to work with Huawei, in accordance with government regulations, to provide security updates and updates to Google applications and services on existing devices, and we will continue to do so as long as it is allowed."

Huawei products launched before May 16, 2019 can continue to receive those updates, for now. But everything that came later is considered "uncertified," since Google has not been able to submit those devices to its "rigorous,quot; security controls or preload them with Google Play Protect software, which can detect when the hardware has been compromised.

But Google has a warning for customers with newer Huawei products: don't try to download Gmail, YouTube, Play Store or other Google software on those uncertified devices. Because the company cannot guarantee that they are real or that they do not have malware.

Google applications loaded laterally will not work reliably because we do not allow these services to run on uncertified devices where security may be compromised. The lateral loading of Google applications also carries a high risk of installing an application that has been altered or altered so that it can compromise user security.

Google is trying to avoid the political side of this, while severely discouraging people from going through the backdoor route to maintain access to the company's popular services. Ostrowski finalizes the support article describing how to see if the Android device you are using has been certified under Google Play Protect. "To check if your device is certified, open the Google Play Store app on your Android phone, tap,quot; Menu "and look for,quot; Settings. "You will see if your device is certified under,quot; Play Protect Certification. "