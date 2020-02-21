Good Samaritan fatally beaten on Highway 101 assisting accident victim – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN MATEO (Up News Info SF) – A good Samaritan, who had stopped to offer assistance to a seriously injured victim of a solo accident on Highway 101, died early Friday when he was fatally hit by a second vehicle, authorities said.

CHP officer Kurtis Waldschmid said his agency received a call around 1:54 a.m. reporting the initial accident alone and then received numerous calls four minutes later informing that a pedestrian had been hit.

The solo crash vehicle was blocking lane number 1 south of Highway 101 near 3rd Street.

"A good Samaritan had stopped (to help the accident victim) and at some point that pedestrian was beaten," Waldschmid told KPIX 5.

The pedestrian suffered fatal injuries. Waldschmid said the driver of the initial accident had suffered serious injuries and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

"It's a horrible tragedy," he said. “We thank people who try to help, but one of the ways they can help is by ensuring their own safety: calling 911 to notify us so we can arrive as soon as possible, but without putting ourselves in a dangerous situation … Anytime we have people who walk in the lanes is inherently a dangerous situation. "

Waldschmid said the good Samaritan was a Hispanic man between 20 and 30 years old. His name was not released.

The accident scene was under investigation. At 3 a.m., three lanes north of the highway were still blocked by the investigation. There was no estimated reopening time.

The CHP advised motorists to wait for delays and to use alternative routes.