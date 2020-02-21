Goldie Hawn, Diane Keaton and Bette Midler will meet in a new movie almost 25 years after the First Wives club

Almost 25 years after Goldie Hawn, Bette Midler and Diane Keaton starred in the hit comedy First Wives Club, The three legendary actresses gather for another film titled Family jewelry.

According to Entertainment Weekly, production will start sometime this year. And, the story is about three women who are forced to spend the holidays together, along with their children and grandchildren, after the man they were married to dies suddenly in the middle of a department store in New York City .

DO NOT WAY DO NOT WAY A FIRST MEETING OF THE WIFE CLUB ????? I'M DREAMING???? pic.twitter.com/JWjJhvJK4Z – paola (@mindhvntr) February 20, 2020

"The chemistry of Diane, Bette and Goldie is unmatched and irresistible, and I am delighted to help bring them together on the screen for generations of fans," producer Bradley Fischer said in a statement.

The new project will mark the first time that Hawn, Midler and Keaton will be on screen together since the First Wives Club of 1996, where they played with friends from the university who met years later at a funeral. The trio finally discovers that her friend committed suicide after discovering that her ex-husband was marrying a much younger woman, and that leads the ladies to seek revenge from their own ex-husbands.

The film was based on the novel of the same name of 1993, written by Olivia Goldsmith. It was a great success at the box office thanks to the incredible chemistry between the three main actresses, since it raised $ 180 million worldwide. The comedy classic also inspired a restart on BET.

Actress Marcia Gay Harden, who played the therapist of the character of Keaton in the First Wives Club I recently remembered his time on the set. She remembers Goldie Hawn "being so funny,quot; and "being amazed at the legends that they (Hawn, Midler, Keaton) were."

Omg I'm sooo excited! I love the first love wives club of love and I see it all the time! pic.twitter.com/S7DrJVi4dk – Vic bea (@ bea_vic3) February 21, 2020

Recently, Goldie Hawn appeared in the 2017 movie Snapped up, as well as the Netflix movie Christmas chronicles with her husband, Kurt Russell. She will soon return in the sequel The Christmas Chronicles 2.

Bette Midler was the voice of grandma in the 2019 animated film The Addams family, and she also appeared on Netflix The politician. Diane Keaton has been extremely busy in recent years, as she has had roles in Finding Dory, Netflix Green eggs with ham, HBO The young dad, reading clubY Poms.

Ad

A release date for Family jewelry It has not yet been announced.



Post views:

0 0