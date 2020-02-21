Golden Contract: Ohara Davies reserves the super light final | Boxing News

%MINIFYHTML32f4b1a084a83d0f235fc089ab00084d11% %MINIFYHTML32f4b1a084a83d0f235fc089ab00084d12%





Ohara Davies stopped Jeff Ofori to reach the Golden Contract final

Ohara Davies made his way in the final of the super light Golden Contract final after stopping Jeff Ofori at York Hall on Friday night.

Hackney's fighter, who picked up Ofori in the draw, dropped his London teammate in the second before securing a TKO in the sixth round and his second consecutive unemployment bonus, but he injured his hand in the process.

"Jeff was much harder than I thought it would be," Davies said. Sky sports after. "I was fit and fit and I was surprised.

"I hurt my right hand at the beginning of the fight. I think it was the second round."

"I have a few months off. I'm going to eat hamburgers and french fries."

Davies was on the front foot using his longer range to measure the distance with his probing jab, but his wild hooks gave Ofori opportunities to counterattack.

Ofori made a backup of his rival in the second, changing positions to approach and be personal, while & # 39; Two Tanks & # 39; He began to find the target with his hooks in the third and he was credited with taking down just before the bell.

A tired Ofori was again on the canvas in the fourth but the referee this time got a slip and the Tottenham fighter responded in the fifth by supporting Davies against the ropes before enjoying success with a pair of decent uppercuts.

Davies seemed to be shaken again at the beginning of the sixth, but the 28-year-old recovered well to obtain several heavy rights without response to force the referee to intervene.