Gold contract: Ryan Walsh until the featherweight final | Boxing News

%MINIFYHTMLe3c0358e658f8bac1574800383cdf2bf11% %MINIFYHTMLe3c0358e658f8bac1574800383cdf2bf12%





Ryan Walsh celebrates victory over Tyrone McCullagh

%MINIFYHTMLe3c0358e658f8bac1574800383cdf2bf13% %MINIFYHTMLe3c0358e658f8bac1574800383cdf2bf14%

Ryan Walsh defeated Tyrone McCullagh by unanimous decision in an entertaining confrontation to reach the featherweight final of the Golden Contract.

%MINIFYHTMLe3c0358e658f8bac1574800383cdf2bf15% %MINIFYHTMLe3c0358e658f8bac1574800383cdf2bf16%

Walsh sent McCullagh to the canvas twice to secure victory at York Hall through scores of 96-92 097-91 97-91.

"Total respect for him. I put his hat on," Walsh said in Sky sports after. "I'm buzzing, I'm in the final.

"I think a tall orthodox sounds good to me. Stylistically, Leigh Wood is better for me."

Walsh took the center of the ring and McCullagh circled over the toes in a cautious opener who didn't see any of the men throwing significant punches.

McCullagh continued to dance in the second, throwing himself in and out of reach to quickly land two, while Walsh tried to aim at the body in the third in an attempt to stop his rival.

After failing to catch the elusive Northern Ireland fighter in the fourth, a frustrated Walsh hit McCullagh on the canvas in the fifth before being caught by a combo from left to right.

Walsh managed to catch McCullagh in the sixth, sending him to the canvas with a heavy hook and then made the Derry man back off unstable just before the bell.

McCullagh claimed the seventh round, but was soon cornered by the fighter Cromer in the next and a huge right hook sent the left-handed man staggering back at the corner post.

Walsh, increasingly confident, stalked his McCullagh off guard in the penultimate round and dropped him for the second time in the fight.

Ryan Walsh drops Tyrone McCullagh

McCullagh got a one-two at the beginning of the tenth, but the current British featherweight champion responded with the heaviest blows and with his right hand raised his hands in victory.