Gold Contract: Jazza Dickens faces Ryan Walsh in the featherweight final after the thriller with Leigh Wood | Boxing News

Jazza Dickens celebrates victory over Leigh Wood in the Golden Contract semifinals

Jazza Dickens defeated Leigh Wood in a majority decision to secure a confrontation with Ryan Walsh in the featherweight final of the Golden Contract.

The Liverpudlian won a hard-fought victory with scores of 95-95, 96-94, 95-94 after a sensational semifinal and won the WBO European title in the process at York Hall on Friday night.

Dickens started aggressively and had Wood on the floor in the first game, but the referee called it a slip.

The current IBF European champion continued to fight with the front foot in the next two rounds, changing his head-to-body attack, while Wood fired a variety of shots from all angles in the fourth attempt to penetrate the defensive defense of his rival

Wood found a path through the high guard of the 28-year-old player to land right at the start of the fifth and then tested the former world champion's chin with a heavy right hand.

The Nottingham boxer continued his good work in the sixth before Dickens responded by throwing a crispy shot to the body to stop his charge.

Dickens, with his left eye swollen, seemed to have a tired Wood in trouble in the seventh, but the 31-year-old dug deeply and finished the round swinging with a smile on his face.

& # 39; Leigh-thal & # 39; He staggered the relentless Dickens in the eighth and sent him to the ropes, drawing blood in the process before changing his attack on the body.

Wood began to hunt heads in vain at the beginning of the novena, but Dickens found a grandstand finishing the round and made Wood stand up after catching him with a huge left and continuing with a barrage of punches.

The crowd stood up for the final round when both fighters threw everything in an attempt to secure a strike with Woods approaching before the bell rang.

Ryan Walsh celebrates victory over Tyrone McCullagh

Previously, Ryan Walsh defeated Tyrone McCullagh by unanimous decision in an entertaining clash.

Walsh sent McCullagh to the canvas twice to secure victory at York Hall through scores of 96-92 097-91 97-91.

"Total respect for him. I put his hat on," Walsh said in Sky sports after. "I'm buzzing, I'm in the final.

"I think a tall orthodox sounds good to me. Stylistically, Leigh Wood is better for me."

Walsh took the center of the ring and McCullagh circled over the toes in a cautious opener who didn't see any of the men throwing significant punches.

McCullagh continued to dance in the second, throwing himself in and out of reach to quickly land two, while Walsh tried to aim at the body in the third in an attempt to stop his rival.

After failing to catch the elusive Northern Ireland fighter in the fourth, a frustrated Walsh hit McCullagh on the canvas in the fifth before being caught by a combo from left to right.

Walsh managed to catch McCullagh in the sixth, sending him to the canvas with a heavy hook and then made the Derry man back off unstable just before the bell.

McCullagh claimed the seventh round, but was soon cornered by the fighter Cromer in the next and a huge right hook sent the left-handed man staggering back at the corner post.

Walsh, increasingly confident, stalked his McCullagh off guard in the penultimate round and dropped him for the second time in the fight.

Ryan Walsh drops Tyrone McCullagh

McCullagh got a one-two at the beginning of the tenth, but the current British featherweight champion responded with the heaviest blows and with his right hand raised his hands in victory.