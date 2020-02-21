Glenloe dismissed the Cheltenham Festival | Racing news

%MINIFYHTML33cea531fd1c72b4fa8a8c60a3e5860011% %MINIFYHTML33cea531fd1c72b4fa8a8c60a3e5860012%





Davy Russell riding Delta Work (the closest one) clears the last to win the final handicap obstacle course of The Pertemps Network of Glenloe (farside)

Gordon Elliott's team for the Cheltenham Festival has been reduced by one, with the head coach forced to rule Glenloe out of the meeting.

The nine-year-old boy owned by JP McManus was the favorite for the Fulke Walywn Kim Muir Challenge Cup.

He is already in good shape at the Festival in his name, hit only a little in the 2018 Pertemps final by fellow worker Delta Work, now one of the main fantasies for this year's Gold Cup.

Glenloe has not yet won five outings on fences, but he has trained well last twice in valuable disadvantages.

However, Elliott informed the punters via Twitter on Friday morning that his accusation will miss the Festival.

He wrote: "Unfortunately, Glenloe will miss this year's Cheltenham Festival due to a small setback."