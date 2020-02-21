Glaser leads Hotchkiss to victory 40-22 against Paonia – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTML15edada1e5ea9597135f3d7892876efc11% %MINIFYHTML15edada1e5ea9597135f3d7892876efc12%

The Hotchkiss Bulldogs won a victory when they defeated Paonia Eagles 40-22 on Thursday.

Hotchkiss was scored by Shay Glaser, who scored 18 points and also collected a rebound and an assist. Elsie Vázquez helped the effort by contributing five points, five rebounds and three assists.

%MINIFYHTML15edada1e5ea9597135f3d7892876efc13% %MINIFYHTML15edada1e5ea9597135f3d7892876efc14%

Paonia has not reported any team or player statistics for this contest.



%MINIFYHTML15edada1e5ea9597135f3d7892876efc15% %MINIFYHTML15edada1e5ea9597135f3d7892876efc16%

More Colorado High School Basketball

Subscribe to the Denver Post today

This story was created with technology provided by Data Skrive. Accurate information as of publication and will be updated as more data becomes available.