Georgia Teacher rewrites popular songs to teach math and goes on!

TSR Black Excellence: We, Stan, dedicated educators who make an extra effort to make learning fun and at the same time effective. Daisha Taylor is one of those teachers. Originally from Detroit, Daisha moved to Georgia to teach and has been a certified teacher for 11 years. In the last six years that she has been teaching elementary students, Daisha realized that music was the best way to get to the mathematics of her students.

In 2013, after some of his students left his math lesson on the whole rule frustrated, Daisha decided to take the math lesson and turn it into a song using Rich Homie Quan's "Type of Way,quot; and then teach it to her students. . "They withheld the information and their evaluation scores increased tremendously," said Daisha. "That was my moment AHA!"

Since then, Daisha has rewritten more than 10 songs to better teach her math and other subjects. Stop by to see why Mrs. Taylor's class is so popular and read our interview with her below!

TSR: Where are you from and how did you end up teaching in Georgia?

Daisha: I was born and raised in Detroit, MI. Attending a university tour (just before my last year of high school) sparked my interest in moving to Georgia. When it was time for college, I was nervous about being away from home because I was only 17 years old, so I decided to wait until I graduated before moving. I graduated undergraduate in 2008 and in 2009, I visited Georgia for a week in search of a teaching position. I literally went out by faith, without knowing anyone here. I went to a child care center to leave my resume and they asked me to come back the next day for an interview. I interviewed for a Lead Pre-K teaching position and was hired in ten minutes. I returned to Detroit, packed and prepared to begin my new journey. In two weeks, I moved to Riverdale, GA and started my teaching career.

TSR: How long have you been teaching and what inspired you to teach?

Daisha: I have been a certified educator for 11 years. I have taught Pre-K (3 years), secondary (2 years) and primary (6 years). First I was inspired to become a teacher after spending countless hours with my high school coach (Meoshia Bogins), who was also an elementary school teacher. I enjoyed watching her teach and admired the way she interacted with her students. The methods he used and the impact he had on them greatly impacted me. I felt that the teachers made a big difference in the lives of others. I knew immediately that teaching was my future career. While I was in college, I had the opportunity to work in a nursery. I gained a lot of experience working, understanding and educating young people. I was more than ready to enter a classroom of my own.

TSR: When and what was the first song you rewrote to teach your children and what gave you the idea of ​​doing it?

Daisha: The first song I wrote was an entire rule song that I taught my 7th Grade math students in 2013. One day after giving my lesson, they walked away lost and confused. I was frustrated because I didn't know how to make them remember what I needed them to know to show the mastery of the standard. Driving to work the next morning, I heard the song "Type of Way,quot; (by Rich Homie Quan) on the radio. While listening to the rhythm, these words began to appear in my head, “My integer rules will help you in school, all you have to do is put them in your paper. You can add, subtract, you can multiply, shawty you can even divide. Now listen while I tell you … when you add two positive numbers, the sign will remain the same. When you add two negative numbers, the sign will remain the same. When the signs are different, only the mane is subtracted, and the sign of the largest number will remain … " When I got to work, I had a whole rule song. I taught my students the words and they loved it. They withheld the information and their evaluation scores increased tremendously. That was my moment AHA! Through the use of music, I was able to involve my students at their level.

TSR: Approximately how many songs have you written since then?

Daisha: To date, I have written about 12 songs. Many of those songs were written while teaching in the elementary environment. Most songs / raps are content-related songs (math and science) that help students remember procedural information. A couple of songs were written to excite them and have a good space for their standardized state exams, and one song included all the school rules they should follow.

TSR: Do your students help you or choose the songs they want you to remake?

Daisha: No, I can think of the songs based on how the rhythm will flow with the words I need to put together. I choose my instrumentals based on what is in fashion right now, a song that I may have heard the students sing, or a rhythm that I know my students will "turn on." My students love to create dance routines after I teach them the words of the songs. This really gives life to the lyrics.

TSR: Why do you think this method is effective (especially for mathematics)?

Daisha: I think this method is effective because students retain information better when they are given in a way that can be related. Students enjoy learning the songs and give them something to expect when they come to my class. Everyone learns differently … putting the content in a song helps me reach students who would not otherwise retain what they need to succeed academically. As a teacher, it is important to find a way to connect and identify with your students. Students don't care how much they know until they know how much they care. Showing them that you are interested in the things they like is a strong indication that you care.

TSR: Have you ever considered songwriting as a career?

Daisha: No, I never imagined writing songs, even for my students. I have always been passionate about music, dancing, poetry and teaching. Once I put all those components together, I became this unique self-proclaimed "enlightened master."

TSR: What is your ultimate goal for your students and how do you plan to expand this type of teaching?

Daisha: My ultimate goal is for my students to keep the content necessary for them to be successful and at the same time gain love for learning. My wish is that my students understand that learning can be fun. I want my students to grow up and remember me as the teacher who was human … the teacher who allowed them to express themselves and have fun while they learned. I get excited when students tell me they plan to become teachers when they grow up. I plan to expand my teaching style by continuing to use my social media platform to inspire others. I want to motivate other teachers to try different instructional approaches and also allow other students who follow me to learn my songs, which can ultimately also help them in school.