George Clooney and Amal Amaluddin's mansion flooded after heavy storms

The farm where the actor of & # 39; Ocean & # 39; s Eleven & # 39; lives With his wife and twin children in Berkshire, United Kingdom, he is submerged in the water after heavy rains.

Up News Info

A representative of George Clooney He assured fans that "everything is fine" after his estate in Berkshire, England, was damaged by floods after severe storms in the United Kingdom.

As the British continued to recover from the storm Clara, which struck earlier this month, February 2020, they were forced to protect themselves from the storm Dennis, which hit several regions with excessive rain and strong winds this week.

Among the affected areas was Berkshire, where the movie star lives with his wife. Amal Amaluddin and his two year old twins.

In the new images obtained by the Daily Mail of Great Britain, the grounds of the Clooneys mansion are almost completely submerged, after the River Thames spills over its banks, leaving the couple's tennis court, the court of basketball and much of the grass severely damaged.

It also affected the verandah of the couple's summer house, although the actor's spokesman reported on page six of the New York Post: "Everything is fine."

The "Ocean's Eleven"The star and human rights lawyer, Amal Clooney, bought the 17th-century house, a house included in Grade II located on an island in the river, shortly after her wedding in 2014, and moved after an intense renovation 18 months

The property's garden was previously flooded in 2016.

Heavy rains are expected to continue on Friday and last until the weekend.