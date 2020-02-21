FWPD arrests teenager Leontye Willis for shooting who killed a 33-year-old woman – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

Home Local News FWPD arrests teenager Leontye Willis for shooting who killed a 33-year-old woman...

FWPD arrests teenager Leontye Willis for shooting who killed a 33-year-old woman

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A teenager was arrested for a shooting in Fort Worth last month that left a 33-year-old woman dead.

Police accused Leontye Willis, 17, of capital murder.

Up News Info 11 News was there on January 9 after someone sprayed a house in the 6400 block of Canyon Circle with bullets. When the officers entered, they found Anjonae Jenice Eubanks shot in the head. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

So far, the police have not given a reason for the shooting.

