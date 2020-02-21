Funeral arrangements established for Midlothian City Council member killed in car accident – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

MIDLOTHIAN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Funeral arrangements have been established for Art Pierard, the member of the Midlothian City Council who died in a car accident earlier this week.

%MINIFYHTMLb7864133e70e23e6b4bcdc63590cc47413% %MINIFYHTMLb7864133e70e23e6b4bcdc63590cc47414%

The accident occurred at N. Interstate 35E near South Highway 77 in Waxahachie on Wednesday night.

%MINIFYHTMLb7864133e70e23e6b4bcdc63590cc47415% %MINIFYHTMLb7864133e70e23e6b4bcdc63590cc47416%

During their investigation, officers discovered that Pierard was beaten and killed by an 18-wheeler after being trapped in the median.

Pierard is survived by his wife Gwen and two children, and his funeral is scheduled for Tuesday, February 25 at the First Midlothian Baptist Church.