Frankie Dettori is eager to return | Racing news

%MINIFYHTMLf883f03d0868da867c4de8fa5c493e0811% %MINIFYHTMLf883f03d0868da867c4de8fa5c493e0812%





Frankie Dettori at Newmarket Gallops

%MINIFYHTMLf883f03d0868da867c4de8fa5c493e0813% %MINIFYHTMLf883f03d0868da867c4de8fa5c493e0814%

Frankie Dettori hopes that Dubai Warrior can make his first trip in Britain in 2020 winner at the Betway Winter Derby in Lingfield on Saturday.

%MINIFYHTMLf883f03d0868da867c4de8fa5c493e0815% %MINIFYHTMLf883f03d0868da867c4de8fa5c493e0816%

The popular Italian seeks to secure consecutive victories in Group Three aboard the son Dansili, who is one of two runners in the race by coach John Gosden, along with the Palace of Justice, which led Wissahickon to glory 12 months ago .

Although Dettori has not been seen on the coasts of homes in recent months, he has ridden in several countries since the end of the 2019 national campaign.

He said: "I've been non-stop, even though I'm now 49 years old. I had the Breeders Cup, the Melbourne Cup and then I was home for a few days before leaving for Japan for two weeks." and Hong Kong

"I returned home at Christmas, but since then I have traveled to Bahrain and have been to Saudi Arabia to try the track. Last week was my first week off in years.

"I remember traveling in Britain this time last year and I was wrapped up like I was skiing, since it was minus three; this year is the opposite."

With Dubai Warrior scoring in a Tour and Distance List contest at its final start last year, former jockey champion Dettori is optimistic that he can go one step further by claiming the first victory in the Pattern race of his career.

He said: "Dubai Warrior won very well last time. The favorite Bangkok looked impressive here in its last race and will be hard to beat.

"However, Dubai Warrior has not done anything wrong, and will serve it to him. It has little mileage and we will see what happens and we will take it from there, as it could return to Good Friday."

Andrew Balding believes that Bangkok will need to be at the top of his game if he wants to support his success in the Winter Derby Trial on the course earlier this month and do it two of two on the Surrey track

He said: "We were delighted with his career last time, when he won well in record time. He looked impressive that day and seems to be in good shape, but this is a tougher race."

"His draw in four will be fine, but like all these Lingfield races, you need a bit of luck in the race. It was no surprise to see him wear all the time, but it was nice to see him win as he did.

"There are others in the race, but we have the greatest respect for Dubai Warrior since it has four out of five on a synthetic surface."

While Bangkok had other commitments abroad, the Kingsclere manager feels that this was the right step at this stage of his career.

He added: "We could have taken a look at the land races in Saudi Arabia, but he had a long trip to Doha right after Christmas and just turned four."

"Hopefully it is a horse with which we can think of traveling again later in the year."

The field is completed by Dalgarno (Jane Chapple-Hyam), Pactolus (Stuart Williams) and the Entangling and Master The World couple trained by David Elsworth.

Elsewhere on the card, Jim Crowley is another former champion who will have his first trip in Britain this year, while joining the Habub trained by Owen Burrows at the disadvantage "March to your own drum,quot; of Bombardier.

Crowley said: "I like Lingfield and it has been a good track for me. I really want to come back, even though it is only a fleeting visit, as I will return to Dubai for the Carnival on Thursday."

"I have won at Habub before and he is a good horse and the plan with him is Final Day, so this fits well."

"Although he has won more than six stadiums, returning to a mile is more appropriate and that is where he has progressed. Hugo Palmer's horse (Almufti) won well last time and we have the maximum weight, but I hope it goes well . "