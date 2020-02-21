Frankie Ballard on welcoming his daughter with his wife Christina: it's an "amazing day"

WENN / Judy Eddy

The 37-year-old country singer and his wife are officially parents after Christina gave birth to a daughter named Pepper Lynn, whom they call "a beautiful angel and beautiful gift."

Frankie Ballard and his wife welcomed a girl to her family. Almost two weeks after giving birth to her first child with the singer of "Sunshine & Whiskey," Christina Ballard shared the happy news through her Instagram account, expressing her joy in a sweet tribute post.

When posting a picture of a tiger doll with a leather mini jacket, a pink scarf and a rose, Christina exclaimed: "God gave us a DAUGHTER!" After revealing that her baby was born on February 8 and was called Pepper Lynn, she continued: "@frankieballard I will never forget this amazing day with you and how my heart grew a million times when I saw you hugging our baby."

"Thank you Jesus for my sweet family of 3. My cup is filling to the brim," he continued expressing his gratitude in the publication dated Thursday, February 20. "Pepper Lynn, you are a beautiful angel and a beautiful gift from heaven and I love being your mom. Count all the tears."

Frankie has not yet published his own social media post about the arrival of Pepper Lynn. However, he commented on his wife's post. "MY SOUL IS IN FIRE WITHOUT LOVE," he said. "Chriss, you claimed motherhood with grace and strength." Christina then replied sweetly: "WITHOUT YOU, IT IS NOT possible !!!

The Ballards first announced that they were waiting for their first child together in November 2019. At that time, Frankie shared a photo of him and Christina while showing his belly. "We are having a baby! I would like to thank Jesus for the opportunity," he said. "My wife is a CHAMPION on numerous levels. Chrissy, you are so beautiful. I am proud and obsessed to see you become a Mother. You have my love for eternity. God, we need you!"

The same day that Christina gave birth to Pepper, Frankie returned to social networks to share: "Chrissy and I will be, God willing, welcoming our Lil & # 39; Tiger Cub soon now." Along with a picture of a tiger cub, he added: "At any time, I could be looking at those eyes for the first time. We could use a prayer! Loving ALL our families and friends. Keep in touch! XXOXOXOXOXO @ oldsmokeysboots is a MOTHER CHAMPION IN THE MACHINE. "