Frank Caliendo gives the voice to Bill Walton, Charles Barkley with Walton by his side

Bill Walton and Frank Caliendo were on the same broadcast Thursday night. Yes, it was as confusing as expected.

%MINIFYHTMLfae067fb959b19a76b8e599a41c301e911% %MINIFYHTMLfae067fb959b19a76b8e599a41c301e912%

Caliendo showed his impression of Walton during the ESPN broadcast of the state of Oregon-Arizona in Tempe, with Walton playing. Game by game man / straight man Dave Pasch, as usual, just kept going.

That's your basic Bill Walton X2 + Pac-12 Hoops After Dark. (Oh yes, basketball: host Sun Devils eliminated the Ducks No. 14 77-72).

MORE: Caliendo's impression of Tony Romo couldn't be more perfect

However, it could be said that Caliendo's best work on Thursday was not his thing. Check out how Charles Barkley's voice sticks when Pasch takes him to celebrate Sir Charles's 57th birthday a bit.

For those who keep the account at home: That is Bill Walton as Bill Walton. Then Frank Caliendo as Bill Walton. Then Dave Pasch as Dave Pasch. Then Frank Caliendo as Charles Barkley. All in a matter of seconds. pic.twitter.com/da5haeulfC – Horrible ad (@awfulannouncing) February 21, 2020

If Bill ever wants to skip a game for rafting, mountain climbing or whatever, then Frank must slip, do the first half as the great redhead and the second half as Chuck, just to mess with people.