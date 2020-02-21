Former Spartan Wideout Hawkins hired by Mel Tucker – Up News Info Detroit

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) – Michigan State has hired Courtney Hawkins as an open receiver coach.

Spartans coach Mel Tucker announced the addition to his new staff on Wednesday.

Hawkins was the head coach and athletic director at Flint Beecher High School in Michigan, where he played as a catcher before moving to the position in the state of Michigan. Hawkins was twice All-Big Ten for the late George Perles from 1988 to 1991 for the Spartans. He played in nine NFL seasons for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Fatigue He was hired outside of Colorado last week by the state of Michigan, which more than doubled his total compensation with a six-year, $ 33 million contract. He hired assistants Mike Tressel and Ron Burton from coach Mark Dantonio's staff.

Tucker brought one of his assistants with the Buffaloes with him on Monday, hiring Chris Kapilovic to be his offensive line coach and game coordinator. Kapilovic had the same roles in Colorado with Tucker last year in his only season at school.

