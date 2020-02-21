For which team would Alabama's Tua Tagovailoa play? Dallas Cowboys, of course – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

(CBSDFW.COM) – If Alabama draft star prospect Tua Tagovailoa could choose the team to start his NFL career with, he says it would be the Dallas Cowboys.

The 21-year-old spoke with the NFL Network about his decision to enter the NFL 2020 Draft and his recovery from a hip fracture. However, during the interview, he was also asked about which NFL team he would like to play for when he enters the league.

He, of course, chose the team for which he was rooted throughout his life.

"If you are telling me, if I can choose which team I want to play, when it comes to my favorite team when I grow up, then I will probably tell the Cowboys," Tagovailoa told Steve Wyche of the NFL Network. "But, I mean, they are very down."

The Cowboys would be too far away in the draft to have a chance at Tagovailoa. Dallas has the # 17 pick in the 2020 draft and the Alabama quarterback is projected to reach # 5 against the Miami Dolphins.

Still, Tagovailoa's scenario with the Cowboys is enough to attract interest before the April 23 draft.

However, it seems that the quarterback's controversy is something that the team can avoid while heading to the new season with a new coach and a "win now,quot; mentality.

The Cowboys head office continues its contractual negotiations with Dak Prescott, as the best scenario would be to continue leading the Dallas offensive if the team wants to reach the playoffs in the new season.

An agreement has not yet been reached since the two sides still cannot agree on a number that satisfies the value of the quarterback in the NFL. Many wonder if an agreement will ever be reached, as reports indicate that the Cowboys and Prescott are far from the money.

The team still has the option of using the franchise tag at Prescott, but it would be ideal to potentially save it for other free agents like Amari Cooper or Byron Jones.

Prescott's uncertain future with Dallas has many doubts about possible replacements, from rookies to veteran field pins.

Tagovailoa discarded the idea of ​​joining the Cowboys and learning behind Prescott instead of being his replacement during his rookie season.

"I'm not trying to hit him. I'll learn under him (Prescott). I'll handle him the way the coaches there want to handle him. Honestly, I just want to play again. I wouldn't mind learning under the type that is the headline. Give me everything the year to rest and then go out and compete … ”Tagovailoa told Wyche.

It remains to be seen what plans the Cowboys have for this year's draft and the team is expected to lose some players through free agency. But, if they have any desire to get a name like Tagovailoa, it would be a great (and expensive) advance on the board.