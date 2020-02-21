Firm wants to recover the iconic Titanic telegraph machine

NORFOLK, Go. (AP) – The salvage company that has taken silver, porcelain and gold coins from the remains of the Titanic now wants to retrieve the Marconi wireless telegraph machine that transmitted the increasingly frantic distress calls from the doomed ship.

Lawyers of the company, R.M.S. Titanic, Inc., called witnesses before a federal judge on Thursday to explain why the company should be allowed to cut the rapidly deteriorating ship to recover the device before it is unrecoverable.

"It's one of those iconic artifacts, like the light signals (launched by the sinking ship)," testified David Gallo, an oceanographer who retired from the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution and is now a paid consultant for the firm.

Gallo, who testified in federal court in Norfolk, Virginia, said that rescuing the device would not be a "serious robbery,quot; but a way to connect people to the ship's legacy and honor their passengers.

The US District Judge UU. Rebecca Beach Smith, the maritime lawyer presiding over the salvage issues of the Titanic, said it was too early for her to make a decision on the proposal. She said she needed more details and proposed to schedule another hearing at some time in the future.

The Titanic was traveling from England to New York when it hit an iceberg at 11:40 p.m. on April 14, 1912. The large and luxurious ocean liner sent distress signals using the relatively new Marconi wireless radio system.

The messages were collected by other ships and receiving stations on land. They included: "We require immediate assistance,quot; … "We have hit iceberg and sinking,quot; … "We are postponing women in boats."

The ship sank in less than three hours, with the loss of all but 700 of the 2,208 passengers and crew.

An international team led by oceanographer Robert Ballard located the remains in 1985 at the bottom of the North Atlantic, about 400 miles (645 kilometers) from Newfoundland, Canada.

RMS Titanic Inc. oversees a collection of thousands of items retrieved from the site over the years as the savior recognized by the court or the administrator of the artifacts.

The company has argued that time is running out to recover the telegraph machine. It is known as "the voice,quot; of the Titanic, which also pronounced the last words of the ship.

The device is located in a room on the deck of the ship. A gym on the other side of the great staircase has already collapsed. The roof over the telegraph machine has begun to drill.

"I am not sure if we are going in 2020 that the roof will not collapse above all," said Paul Henry Nargeolet, director of the company's underwater research program.

The company is already facing resistance from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, which represents the public interest in the wreck site.

The United States Attorney's Office in Virginia represents NOAA. His lawyers argued in court documents that the proposed recovery is contrary to previous court orders that prohibit the company from cutting holes or removing elements from the wreck.

The items that the company has rescued come from a debris field outside the ship.

"It seems clear that it is not simply a single proposal for the Marconi Wireless Telegraph, but a placeholder for future requests for similar actions in order to recover other artifacts from inside the wreck," said federal lawyer Kent P. Porter. wrote

Porter also wrote that the court should consider international agreements involving shipwreck, as well as archaeological standards to determine if recovery is justified. He cited the Joint Policy Committee of Nautical Archeology based in the United Kingdom, which said the company has not been able to adequately justify its proposal.

Karen Kamuda, president of the Massachusetts-based Titanic Historical Society, Inc., told The Associated Press in an email that the society "has been against disturbing the accident since 1985 because it is a grave."

"As usual, it's all about money," he wrote.