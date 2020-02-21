Finding missing partner in the Inverness area is now a recovery mission – Up News Info San Francisco

%MINIFYHTML4f3094579d7734ee603b1ddea45d218811% %MINIFYHTML4f3094579d7734ee603b1ddea45d218812%

INVERNESS (Up News Info SF) – The Marin County Sheriff's Office said Thursday that the search for a couple who disappeared last week in the Inverness area has become a recovery mission.

During Saturday's search for Carol Kiparsky, 77, and her husband Ian Irwin, 72, four independent K-9 corps teams alerted in the Shell Beach area, according to the sheriff's office.

"We believe that our extensive search efforts with each resource available to us would have located Carol and Ian if they were receptive or in an accessible area on foot on land," the sheriff's officials said.

"We have worked tirelessly reviewing all the cables and areas surrounding the cabin where they were on vacation and now we call this a recovery mission. We have been in close contact with the family and will continue to search for Carol and Ian. Our thoughts are with the Kiparsky and Irwin family during this difficult time, "said the sheriff's office.

The large-scale search and rescue effort by air, water and land to find the couple began on Saturday.

They were last seen Friday at a rental house on Via De La Vista in Inverness / Sea Haven. They were supposed to leave on Saturday morning, but all their belongings, including the phone, wallets and the vehicle, were left at the holiday home and missed an appointment on Sunday. The sheriff's office was told that this was very strange for the couple.

On Friday, people involved in the recovery effort will use jet skis, boats from the National Park Service, a plane and drones from the sheriff's office to comb Tomales Bay and the coast.

"We will go out again on Saturday and do some targeted searches with canine teams and shore searches with ground crews," said Marin County search and rescue unit commander Michael St. John.

The recovery effort will continue until Monday in Tomales Bay with the help of the United States Coast Guard.

“We ask members of our community to be diligent if they are in the Inverness area. Observe your surroundings and report anything out of the ordinary or suspicious to the Marin County Sheriff's Office. Let our search engines do their job by giving them the discrete space to search while we work to find Carol and Ian, "the sheriff's officials said.

