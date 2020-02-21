Feel Good Friday: this week's stories that will melt your heart

It's Friday, so you know what that means: it's time for some to feel good stories!
In this week's delivery of our Feel Good Friday franchise, we have some moving stories that are guaranteed to send you at the weekend with a smile, whether they involved a recently orphaned koala who received the necessary comfort from an unlikely source and Two superstars giving their respective dedicated fans, who face their own difficulties, the surprise of a lifetime when they least expected it. And yes, you should go get the handkerchiefs because you will probably cry at least twice while watching the videos.
In addition, a woman assaulted the Internet when she showed an unexpected vocal skill and a service animal became the subject of Twitter after she embarked on her first flight. But the most beautiful story of Feel Good could be a girl who decides to celebrate her birthday party at her favorite place in the world: Target!
So get ready to smile or shed a tear or two while reviewing this week's Feel Good Friday deals …
This birthday party hit the target
And you thought you loved Target!
Internet could not exceed 8 years BraydenThe decision to celebrate your birthday party at your local Target after your aunt Rikki Jackson He shared a photo of the young woman in a Target employee uniform at her party. After receiving uniforms, walkies and name tags, the guests were able to do a treasure hunt and enjoy a birthday cake with the theme of Target.
"When she asked for a Target party, our heads were spinning because we were like, first, how do you even have a party in a store and, secondly, what do we do to entertain ourselves? But it was really a big bang and we can,quot; Thank you to Campcreek Target and Albert, the manager, enough, "Rikki shared with E! News after the celebrations." They were very welcoming and helpful. Brayden hasn't stopped talking about it! "
Snuggling is real
An orphaned koala who was rescued after losing his mother in the devastated Australian forest fires was comforted by an unlikely source: a stuffed animal.
Paul Ramos, a veterinarian who has been helping the animals affected by the fires, shared a video of a woman in the office who was giving the toy to the koala, and the baby marsupial was immediately hooked on the toy in a tender hug.
In another video, Ramos explained the roles that teddy bears play to help koalas recover.
"They need things like this," said Ramos, who was at Mosswood Wildlife Rescue and Rehabilitation in Victoria. "Being, like tree creatures or living in trees, they need to hold on to things. Then, when they are transported or leave anesthesia, they need something to hold on to. Then, literally, they will wake up with a teddy bear. Then , we have these teddy bear records.
Fred in first class
Passengers on a recent flight in Texas received a big surprise when they saw a miniature service horse named Freckle Butt Fred in first class.
"A horse, I must say that a pretty horse was on my flight," representative Norma Torres tweeted on February 8. And it turns out that it was the first flight of the animal.
The animal, unmissable in a bright blue quilt and badges that declared it a service horse, belongs to Ronica Froese, who turned to social networks to recap Fred's first flight experience. He also thanked the members of the American Airlines crew on his flight, writing: His enthusiasm for having a legitimate service horse on board and, in first class, nothing less was a breath of fresh air. ”He also thanked his fellow passengers for being kind.
A viral star is born
A woman called Charlotte Awbery it went viral, thanks to its random interpretation of Lady Gaga Y Bradley CooperOscar-winning song "Shallow,quot; by A star has been born. A few days ago, video creator Kevin Freshwater took Facebook to share a segment of "Finish the Lyrics,quot;. In the video, Kevin can be seen asking several people to finish the lyrics of popular songs, including Charlotte, who unexpectedly showed his powerful voice when asked to complete the lyrics of the Oscar-winning duo.
As Kevin soon said after listening to the aspiring singer-songwriter: "Brilliant."
All the time to cry
Billie Eilish partnered with radio host Capital Breakfast Roman Kemp to help deliver an epic surprise to Marissa, his 16-year-old superfan who serves as a caretaker for his diabetic mother and brother, who fights severe learning disabilities.
Invited to the show to talk about her life on the roller coaster and how the 18-year-old Grammy winner inspired her, Marissa had no idea that Billie was hiding her while she talked. And when he turned around to see his idol standing there, he immediately began to cry, and the two soon hugged at a moment that guarantees that their eyes will cry a little.
After talking about mental health, Marissa told the singer of "No Time to Die,quot;, I just want to say that I love you "Billie's answer?" I love you. This has been an incredible interview. "
Diddy doing good
In another touching example of a celebrity who surprises her fans, Sean "Diddy,quot; Combs surprised a group of young fans fighting cancer in The Ellen DeGeneres show, with the Fighting All Monsters children group, a nonprofit organization that supports families with children suffering from life-threatening diseases. A video of the children with Diddy's hit song "Bad Boy for Life,quot; recently went viral, and the group explained that the lyrics had a special meaning for them.
While Ellen initially heard a video message from Diddy apologizing for not being able to meet them in person, promising that everyone would be "dancing together sometime soon," the rap mogul came out to the delight of the children. and I started dancing with them. Diddy said he was "very moved,quot; by his video, and Ellen then revealed that Shutterfly was donating $ 25,000 to the FAM organization. They are not going anywhere!
