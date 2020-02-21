Father "Shefault,quot; wants to rebalance family life – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTML270b0b778f760578b14896eb9a89e61e11% %MINIFYHTML270b0b778f760578b14896eb9a89e61e12%

Dear Amy: My husband and I have been married for six years. We have two children, one and five years old. I find it hard to feel supported at home.

%MINIFYHTML270b0b778f760578b14896eb9a89e61e13% %MINIFYHTML270b0b778f760578b14896eb9a89e61e14%

Most days I wake up with the children and start preparing them for school. My husband will sleep and get up alone, or I will wake him up.

%MINIFYHTML270b0b778f760578b14896eb9a89e61e15% %MINIFYHTML270b0b778f760578b14896eb9a89e61e16%

I really don't want to have to add "get the husband out of bed,quot; to my morning routine, but that's what I've been doing.

He doesn't think it's a big problem, I can only "get him up earlier,quot; if I want his help earlier in the morning.

For me, this is just a microcosm of our home: I do the job by default. If I want your participation, I need to coordinate your participation. He says I don't give him enough credit for the things he does, and it's true that we divide part of the work evenly.

Even so, this makes me feel that I need not only to do the heavy work by default and work to involve it, but also to make it feel like a rock star to get up with the baby from time to time.

It seems that my work is invisible and your work is not. Clearly none of us is able to be impartial about our role in the home.

I feel that he is a "father of good weather,quot;: useful when work is easy, scarce when it is difficult. For me, it has killed my attraction to him, and I feel annoyed basically all the time.

How do I change my perspective so I can live in peace and be happy with what I have?

– Overworked mom

Dear overworked: Well, you could work hard to try to change your perspective, but that would be another task on your "to-do,quot; list.

You are describing a fairly common dynamic within the traditional families of two parents, and although this balance seems to be changing, women often become the father "by default,quot; (default). Yes, her accumulated resentment for feeling like her husband's "mother,quot; has affected their relationship, because it is a great impulse to feel in charge of everyone, and then have sex with the person who can't even wake up. in the morning

Your husband also feels resentful. He sees his participation as a special event, and you are not giving him enough extra credit. He probably works hard, too, but on things other than raising children.

Author Eve Rodsky has devised a useful way for busy parents to rethink their homes. As a professional mediator for high-powered families (and a frustrated father of young children), she realized that some of the tools she used at work could be applied to her disorderly home life. His book, "Fair Play: a solution that changes the game for when you have a lot to do (and more life to live)" (2019, GP Putnam & # 39; s Sons) breaks down children's and household roles in a new way, and "gamifica,quot; so that couples can negotiate their own solutions.

Dear Amy: You receive letters from people who wonder if they should apologize for the intimidation in which they participated as children.

Well, I just received one of those "apologies,quot; and the answer is NO. You should not.

In my "apology,quot;, the stalker detailed an incident as an example of how bad it was and to explain what he regrets.

He included the ugly names he called me, so, the "apology,quot; unearthed all the old pain and I could experience it again.

Thanks but no thanks. Leave it in the past where it belongs.

I don't need to feel that way today, just so he can feel better about himself.

My story is not unique.

intimidated

Dear intimidated: Abusers sometimes use the "apology,quot; mechanism to reoffend. It seems that, in this case, the person who was harassing you mainly sought to alleviate their own guilt.

There is a way to recognize and apologize without causing past damage. True humility and tenderness is required.

Dear Amy: Thank you for your response to "Bad Friend," whose best friend had twins and seemed to complain a lot about that.

You were right to point out how overwhelming the twin experience can be. And, like you, I was wondering if this new mother suffered from postpartum depression.

– Mom of twins

Dear Mama: This new mother deserves tons of love, help with her babies and a best friend.

(You can send an email to Amy Dickinson at [email protected] or send a letter to Ask Amy, P.O. Box 194, Freeville, NY 13068. You can also follow her on Twitter @askingamy or Facebook.)