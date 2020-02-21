Home Local News Father "Shefault,quot; wants to rebalance family life – Up News Info

Dear Amy: My husband and I have been married for six years. We have two children, one and five years old. I find it hard to feel supported at home.

Most days I wake up with the children and start preparing them for school. My husband will sleep and get up alone, or I will wake him up.

I really don't want to have to add "get the husband out of bed,quot; to my morning routine, but that's what I've been doing.

He doesn't think it's a big problem, I can only "get him up earlier,quot; if I want his help earlier in the morning.

For me, this is just a microcosm of our home: I do the job by default. If I want your participation, I need to coordinate your participation. He says I don't give him enough credit for the things he does, and it's true that we divide part of the work evenly.

Even so, this makes me feel that I need not only to do the heavy work by default and work to involve it, but also to make it feel like a rock star to get up with the baby from time to time.

It seems that my work is invisible and your work is not. Clearly none of us is able to be impartial about our role in the home.

I feel that he is a "father of good weather,quot;: useful when work is easy, scarce when it is difficult. For me, it has killed my attraction to him, and I feel annoyed basically all the time.

How do I change my perspective so I can live in peace and be happy with what I have?

– Overworked mom

Dear overworked: Well, you could work hard to try to change your perspective, but that would be another task on your "to-do,quot; list.

