Fatal vehicle accident in Arapahoe County closes Broncos Parkway

Arapahoe County sheriff's agents are investigating a fatal accident on Friday morning that closed the Broncos Parkway westbound, authorities said.

The identity of the deceased has not been disclosed, according to a tweet from the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office at 6:09 a.m.

The single vehicle accident occurred around 2:45 a.m. on Jamison Avenue, said a tweet from the Colorado Department of Transportation.

The Broncos Parkway Westbound route is expected to remain closed between Parker and Jordan roads at rush hour, said a sheriff's tweet.

