Fatal vehicle accident in Arapahoe County closes Broncos Parkway

Arapahoe County sheriff's agents are investigating a fatal accident on Friday morning that closed the Broncos Parkway westbound, authorities said.
The identity of the deceased has not been disclosed, according to a tweet from the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office at 6:09 a.m.
%MINIFYHTMLb5321704db2e9f51df89345a4a769e7515% %MINIFYHTMLb5321704db2e9f51df89345a4a769e7516%
The west route of Broncos Parkway is still closed while officers investigate a fatal single vehicle accident at 2:45 a.m. from this morning.
– Sheriff Arapahoe (@ArapahoeSO) February 21, 2020
The single vehicle accident occurred around 2:45 a.m. on Jamison Avenue, said a tweet from the Colorado Department of Transportation.
The Broncos Parkway Westbound route is expected to remain closed between Parker and Jordan roads at rush hour, said a sheriff's tweet.
Westbound Broncos Pkwy is closed between Parker and Jordan Rd due to a traffic accident. Alternative routes are recommended. The closure is expected to last until peak time
– Sheriff Arapahoe (@ArapahoeSO) February 21, 2020
Check back for updates of this breaking news.
%MINIFYHTMLb5321704db2e9f51df89345a4a769e7517%