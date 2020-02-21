Fatal vehicle accident in Arapahoe County closes Broncos Parkway

%MINIFYHTMLb5321704db2e9f51df89345a4a769e7511% %MINIFYHTMLb5321704db2e9f51df89345a4a769e7512%

Arapahoe County sheriff's agents are investigating a fatal accident on Friday morning that closed the Broncos Parkway westbound, authorities said.

The identity of the deceased has not been disclosed, according to a tweet from the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office at 6:09 a.m.

The west route of Broncos Parkway is still closed while officers investigate a fatal single vehicle accident at 2:45 a.m. from this morning. – Sheriff Arapahoe (@ArapahoeSO) February 21, 2020

The single vehicle accident occurred around 2:45 a.m. on Jamison Avenue, said a tweet from the Colorado Department of Transportation.

The Broncos Parkway Westbound route is expected to remain closed between Parker and Jordan roads at rush hour, said a sheriff's tweet.

Westbound Broncos Pkwy is closed between Parker and Jordan Rd due to a traffic accident. Alternative routes are recommended. The closure is expected to last until peak time – Sheriff Arapahoe (@ArapahoeSO) February 21, 2020

Check back for updates of this breaking news.