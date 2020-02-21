Faith-based communities take security seriously at the Mission Viejo meeting – Up News Info Los Angeles

OLD MISSION (CBSLA) – Sitting through meetings to keep congregations safe was not something the faith-based community thought they would have to do, but after the shooting in the Texas church, the shooting in the Poway synagogue and the shooting in the Pittsburgh synagogue only a few months apart did so Thursday night. in Mission Viejo

"You don't choose the day," said Commander Ross Caouette of the Orange County Sheriff's Department. "The day will choose you."

Orange County Sheriff's Deputies, National Security and the Federal Bureau of Investigation held a meeting attended by hundreds of church and synagogue members. His greatest safety advice was that everyone should report anything suspicious, however small, to the Orange County Intelligence Evaluation Center.

"We cannot necessarily serve you to complete your capacity unless you provide us with information," Caouette said.

Their number one concern in the area at this time said they were places of worship: churches, synagogues and mosques.

"We are a soft target right now," said Robert Mielish, a National Security protection security advisor. "All 150-200 eyes are here, right? And it's the same every Sunday. Guess what? You're predictable."

That threat is the reason why an increasing number of volunteers in religious communities are forming their own security teams inside their houses of worship.

"There are many temples where ministers must decide on security, and that is not their job," said Marc Raissen, a security volunteer in his temple. "It takes people in the community to volunteer and form a security team."

The most important thing that parishioners can do to protect their places of worship, police said, is to meet the people who attend the services, make a plan and train for it and, most importantly, report anything suspicious.