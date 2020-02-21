F1 tests, day three: Valtteri Bottas storms clear while Mercedes shines

%MINIFYHTMLf38b97253ff5fb444f37ea693174162f11% %MINIFYHTMLf38b97253ff5fb444f37ea693174162f12%

Bottas sets the fastest F1 test time and Hamilton completes another Merc one-two; Vettel returns after the engine failure, Magnussen turns; Watch Test Two on Sky Sports F1 next week







Valtteri Bottas set a dazzling pace to finish Test One while Mercedes continued its assailant start of F1 2020, while Ferrari Sebastian Vettel suffered a motor problem on a day full of stoppages on the track.

Bottas recorded the best winter weather so far after screwing the C5, the fastest tire available, in the morning session, with its 1: 15.732 only three tenths of its own Barcelona record.

And for the second time in a three-day shortened test, Mercedes impressively finished with a double on the time sheets when Lewis Hamilton left his mark after lunch, although seven tenths of his teammate with the same tire.

It was only appropriate that Mercedes, which has the fastest times, most laps and the greatest innovation in the wheel & # 39; DAS & # 39; from Test One, he closed it in style, and Bottas ended up with a great advantage over the field.

Esteban Ocon was third for Renault, 1.3 seconds behind the leading pace, while Lance Stroll of Racing Point and Daniil Kvyat of AlphaTauri completed the first five, with the three drivers establishing the best test of their team on the third day.

2:43 The third day of testing stopped temporarily after Sebastian Vettel's Ferrari stopped at the exit of turn 12. The third day of testing stopped temporarily after Sebastian Vettel's Ferrari stopped at the exit of turn 12.

Red Bull has not yet published a striking time in the time sheets, but continues to show impressive reliability with Max Verstappen (8th) and Alex Albon (10th) combining to record 169 laps.

And the Honda-driven team, as expected with Mercedes, has already been tagged as an early season favorite by Ferrari, who had a difficult day.

Vettel's morning program was interrupted after a problem with the engine made him stop at turn 12. The four-time world champion returned in the afternoon and still managed to reach 100 laps, but, although he did not press for performance in Barcelona – Finished in 12th.

1:46 Kevin Magnussen of Haas deviates and makes contact with the barrier after suffering a puncture. Kevin Magnussen of Haas deviates and makes contact with the barrier after suffering a puncture.

That red flag for Vettel was the first of four on Friday.

Nicholas Latifi and Daniel Ricciardo also stopped at the track, while Kevin Magnussen suffered a puncture in his Haas and turned on the gravel.

That incident meant that Magnussen only completed four laps.

F1 time sheet: Day three Driver Equipment Time Laps Tire 1. Valtteri Bottas Mercedes 1: 15,732 Sixty-five C5 2. Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1: 16,516 73 C5 3. Esteban Ocon Renault 1: 17,102 76 C4 4. Lance Stroll Racing point 1: 17,338 115 C4 5. Daniil Kvyat AlphaTauri 1: 17,427 62 C4 6. Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo 1: 17,469 152 C5 7. Daniel Ricciardo Renault 1: 17,574 93 C4 8. Max Verstappen Red Bull 1: 17.636 86 C2 9. Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri 1: 17,783 59 C4 10. Alexander Albon Red Bull 1: 18,154 83 C2 11. Carlos Sainz McLaren 1: 18,273 76 C2 12. Romain Grosjean Haas 1: 18,380 48 C3 13. Sebastian Vettel Ferrari 1: 18,384 100 C3 14. Lando Norris McLaren 1: 18,454 49 C3 15. Nicholas Latifi Williams 1: 19.004 72 C3 16. Kevin Magnussen Haas 1: 19,709 4 4 C2

The start of F1 2020 sets the intriguing test two

F1 tests continue next week with another three days from the Circuit de Catalunya from Wednesday, February 26, and there are many conversation points for next week.

Red Bull, for example, says they will begin to reveal their pace in Test Two, and they are expected to be close to the very high Mercedes team when they do.

Meanwhile, Ferrari admitted that they already have "concerns,quot; about F1 2020.

7:03 In this definitive guide, Ted Kravitz from Sky F1 fully explains what Mercedes DAS is, how it works and how it benefits the team. In this definitive guide, Ted Kravitz from Sky F1 fully explains what Mercedes DAS is, how it works and how it benefits the team.

"The others are faster than us right now," said team boss Mattia Binotto. "Mercedes and Red Bull are very fast in these early days."

The battle in the center of the field seems closer than ever with six teams that look very even, with Racing Point and McLaren standing out, while Williams has made progress to suggest that they could still join that fight.

Every minute, Test Two, like this week's action, will be live on Sky Sports F1.