F1 tests, day three in the morning: Ferrari sidelined while Mercedes raises the bet

The third day of testing stopped temporarily after Sebastian Vettel's Ferrari stopped at the exit of turn 12.

Valtteri Bottas comfortably recorded the best winter test time so far on the last morning of the first test, but Ferrari lost half of the session after an engine problem hit his new car.

Bottas set a new benchmark of 1: 15,732 with the striking W11, within three tenths of his lap record of the Spanish GP last year, in a short race with the fastest Pirelli tires.

At this point, Ferrari had already sidelined in the garage replacing the engine in its SF1000 after a fault stopped its morning after 40 laps.

He brought the first stop on the track for mechanical reasons of 2020 and compromised the planned program of the team for the first full day of Vettel in the car.

The topic of discussion of the tests so far has been the dual-axis steering system of Mercedes, and Ted Kravitz explains how he thinks DAS could be used if the team adopts it this season.

After experiencing his own delays in the first two days, Renault finished the morning session in second place with Esteban Ocon, while Lance Stroll of Racing Point was third.

Red Bull completed the most laps of any team in the first four hours, 84, although the RB16 required repairs when Max Verstappen ran on the curve of curve eight.

F1 test sheet: session on day three in the morning

1. Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes, 65 laps, 1: 15,732

2. Esteban Ocon, Renault, 76 laps, +1,370

3. Lance Stroll, Racing Point, 52 laps, +1,606

4. Daniil Kvyat, AlphaTauri, 62 laps, +1.895

5. Max Verstappen, Red Bull, 86 laps, +1.904

6. Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo, 65 laps, +2,303

7. Carlos Sainz, McLaren, 76 laps, +2.542

8. Romain Grosjean, Haas, 48 ​​laps, +2.648

9. Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari, 40 laps, +2.652

10. Nicholas Latifi, Williams, 44 laps, +3.272