F1 test verdict: the great conversation topics of Test One of 2020

%MINIFYHTML2e812822d82ee07b6e0f59b5692eaf9311% %MINIFYHTML2e812822d82ee07b6e0f59b5692eaf9312%









%MINIFYHTML2e812822d82ee07b6e0f59b5692eaf9313% %MINIFYHTML2e812822d82ee07b6e0f59b5692eaf9314%







1:13



Sky F1 experts give their verdicts in the order of the first ten after the conclusion of the first test in Barcelona.



Sky F1 experts give their verdicts in the order of the first ten after the conclusion of the first test in Barcelona.

The innovative Mercedes & # 39; wins & # 39; the first week

The fastest times. The most laps. And maybe it's the innovation of the year. Could the first week of testing have been much better for Mercedes?

The detail behind the headlines is what usually matters during the preseason, and the first performances of 2020 will become much clearer in Test Two. However, the preliminary evidence of Barcelona is that the six-time F1 champions remain as fast and, significantly, relentless as ever.

%MINIFYHTML2e812822d82ee07b6e0f59b5692eaf9315% %MINIFYHTML2e812822d82ee07b6e0f59b5692eaf9316%

What is obvious is that six consecutive doubles in the championship have not restricted the creative talent of the team, as evidenced by the innovative layout of the W11 rear suspension or the dual-axis steering system that demonstrated the Conversation point of Test One.

"The most innovative car has also been the fastest here. Whether it's short or long races, it's the first round for Mercedes-Benz," said Ted Kravitz of Sky F1.

7:03 In this definitive guide, Ted Kravitz from Sky F1 fully explains what Mercedes DAS is, how it works and how it benefits the team. In this definitive guide, Ted Kravitz from Sky F1 fully explains what Mercedes DAS is, how it works and how it benefits the team.

But it's still only the first round.

This time, last year, Ferrari took the first applause, only for Mercedes to approach Test Two, and then bombed the Scuderia in Melbourne. So, although he is obviously satisfied with the initial progress of the W11, it is not surprising to discover that Mercedes still does not get carried away.

"It has been a good first week, the car has been widely reliable and the performance has been reasonably good throughout the week," said technical director James Allison. "Of course, there are many things to work on and we will try to do it in the second week. But it is a very good baseline."

Valtteri Bottas, who recorded the fastest lap of the first week, said the W11 had provided a "good feeling," while world champion Lewis Hamilton described it as a "solid first week."

But already a short distance from the absolute record of laps in Barcelona, ​​how much faster can Mercedes go in the second week?

But how far behind are Red Bull?

The timesheets do not necessarily reflect it, but Red Bull possibly enjoyed its best start to the winter trials of the hybrid era this week. And Honda certainly did.

The second year of this partnership, which made great strides in 2019, promises more improvements in 2020 and Honda, which often had problems with the engine in previous years in the tests, said Red Bull ended up just behind Mercedes in terms of mileage in Barcelona, ​​which was the main focus of the team while looking for the perfect platform for a title assault.

"It wasn't about lap times," insisted Verstappen, who still finished with the ninth best time of the three days.

The fastest laps of winter tests per team Equipment Driver Day trial Tire Time Mercedes Valtteri Bottas Day Three C5 (softer) 1: 15,732 Alfa Romeo Kimi raikkonen Day two C5 (softer) 1: 17,091 Renault Esteban Ocon Day Three C4 (2nd softer) 1: 17,102 Racing point Lance Walk Day Three C4 (2nd softer) 1: 17,338 AlphaTauri Daniil Kvyat Day Three C4 (2nd softer) 1: 17,427 Red Bull Max Verstappen Day one C2 (2nd most difficult) 1: 17,516 McLaren Carlos Sainz Day one C3 (Softs) 1: 17,842 Ferrari Sebastian Vettel Day two C4 (2nd softer) 1: 18,154 Williams George Russell Day one C3 (Softs) 1: 18,168 Haas Romain Grosjean Day Three C3 (Softs) 1: 18,380

Despite the focus on longer races, teams can still take into account hierarchical order through the data and the paddock seems to agree that Red Bull would have been Mercedes' main rivals if they had gone to a performance race this week.

"I think so far we are very satisfied with what we have done," Verstappen added. "Good amount of laps, everything works very well and that is exactly what we wanted, so everything is going well."

Seen as a potential Hamilton rival for the box office title, Verstappen was not revealing anything in terms of his confidence in beating Mercedes, but it is clear that Red Bull knows they have a solid package.

"It is now a development race from now on to Abu Dhabi," said team leader Christian Horner. If it is strong enough, it is another completely different matter.

Does a familiar-looking career point threaten unknown terrain?

If the new Mercedes drew attention for its innovation, then the new Racing Point made headlines for more familiar reasons, that is, the similarity of the all-pink RP20 with the Silver Arrow winner of last year's title.

Racing Point has easily admitted that they have been inspired by the proven and reliable concept of world champions, an obvious in many ways for an outfit that wants to return to the head of midfield this year, especially when you consider that I already use the engine of the champions, the one-year gearbox and the rear suspension.

Having decided to move away from the aspects of his previous design philosophy that "haunted us for many years," technical director Andrew Green explained: "We broke everything we knew about a high-rake car and the philosophy we were running for the Last years and start over.

5:05 Ted Kravitz of Sky F1 speaks with Racing Point technical director Andy Green, who admits that his design for this year 2020 is completely new and evolutionary. Ted Kravitz of Sky F1 speaks with Racing Point technical director Andy Green, who admits that his design for this year 2020 is completely new and evolutionary.

"It's a big risk, it's a huge risk. Not only taking someone's concept but understanding and developing it is a big risk. But I have a lot of faith in the team."

But it was clear to point out: "What you see is what people have taken when looking at photos of Mercedes. The same as anyone else could have done, and I think they have done an excellent job."

Seventh last year, what great step is about to take Racing Point?

Ferrari is not a & # 39; Mercedes beater & # 39; – still

Ferrari may not have focused on performance this week, a claim backed by the timesheets when they finished as the eighth fastest team, but Scuderia has already admitted that they have slipped behind Mercedes and Red Bull in early 2020 .

"The others are faster than us right now," said Ferrari boss Mattia Binotto. "How much faster I think it's hard to judge.

"Do we have concerns? Certainly, yes, when you're not as fast as you would like to be."

It was an honest and worrying assessment for fans of the most successful F1 team who, after 13 years without a title, are desperate to return to the top. His plan to do that this year is to play a long game and focus on developing his "very different,quot; new car.

"I think Ferrari will be a whisk when you consider the (full) season, but will it be a whisk already in Australia? Maybe not," Binotto explained. "I have certainly seen that Mercedes and Red Bull are very fast in these early days."

2:43 The third day of testing stopped temporarily after Sebastian Vettel's Ferrari stopped at the exit of turn 12. The third day of testing stopped temporarily after Sebastian Vettel's Ferrari stopped at the exit of turn 12.

He added: "What will be important now is to develop the car in the right direction. It's a very long season, with 22 races potentially, so I think there will be time to recover eventually."

Neither Charles Leclerc nor Sebastian Vettel seemed particularly euphoric about Ferrari's performance, especially compared to last year when they lit the time sheets. Vettel at least said the new car had more aerodynamic load as expected.

"(Either) enough, we'll see," he said. "But it's definitely a step up from last year. I think it's better in some places, in other places I think there are some similarities."

Home of McLaren & # 39; about 10 & # 39; in a competitive midfield

Without the reliability issues that have affected some of his winters in the past, McLaren called his test "not far from 10,quot; out of 10. Another team that didn't light up the time sheets, McLaren opted for mileage and consistency. , and were clearly delighted with their week.

"It was great to see that we could do many laps, the reliability is excellent and I think it is by far the best start for McLaren in a winter testing campaign for many, many years," said team leader Andreas Seidl.

The internal confidence seems to be partly due to the fact that they have a car that they think they can develop a lot during the season, demonstrated as early as the third day when the MCL35 was equipped with a new front wing.

The most laps completed per team Equipment Number of turns Mercedes 494 Red Bull 471 Alfa Romeo 424 McLaren 423 AlphaTauri 384 Renault 380 Racing point 371 Ferrari 354 Williams 324 Haas 316

But McLaren also distrusts that his battle in the midfield has been a bit more difficult in 2020. Carlos Sainz said the car was a "step forward,quot; but "all are very fast, so everyone must have progressed a lot ".

Racing Point and AlphaTauri, in particular, stood out, while Alfa Romeo and Renault made the headlines. At the other end of the spectrum, Haas didn't show his hand at all.

Meanwhile, Williams, faraway runners of 2019, believes he can "compete,quot; again this season after banishing the demons from the tests last year with an encouraging week, which was started by George Russell's top drivers in the first day. A show of strength.

"We want to go to the races and fight, realistically, for a Q2 position and then fight for a position in the race that gives us back our pride," said Deputy Director of the team, Claire Williams.

WATCH THE TEST TWO LIVE IN SKY SPORTS F1

For the first time, BOTH weeks of F1 Testing are shown live, which means that you will not miss a minute of the second week of action in Barcelona.

Coverage of Test Two begins Wednesday at 7.55 a.m., with follow-up sessions from 8 a.m. at 12 p.m. and then 1 p.m. at 5 p.m. Subscribers can watch Sky Sports F1 and the Sky Sports app, while the live blog on our digital platforms will include the latest updates and free video clips during the three days.

Wednesday, February 26

7.55am-12pm: Test two, morning session of the first day

1 pm-5pm: Test two, afternoon session of the first day

5 pm-6pm: The story so far

Thursday, February 27

7.55am-12pm: Test two, morning session of day two

1 pm-5pm: Test two, afternoon session of day two

5 pm-6pm: The story so far

Friday, February 28

7.55am-12pm: Test two, morning session of day three

1 pm-5pm: Test two, afternoon session of day three